The Car Coach reviews the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport

WASHINGTON: The new 2021 Bronco had to be a functional truck and the “Real Deal”. Ford has invested all of its truck knowledge to bring in new customers. Jeep should be worried as these are their customers and they use their vehicle on an off-road.

The new Bronco has round lights, peaked fenders with trail sights, hooks for tightening something, quick release storable, and removable doors, that can store in the trunk. Even the mirrors can be removed. Even the removable roof disconnects in sections. Removable grab handles are designed for off-roading.

The Bronco is offered in two-door and four-door models. Powered by a 2.7L Eco-Boost V6 or a 2.3L, 270 hp, and 310 torque both are backed by your choice of a 10- speed automatic or 7-speed manual transmission. 4×4 is standard on all Bronco’s with standard electronic shift-on the fly with available advanced electronic traction system or 4×4 electronic locking differential manually or electronically. There are so many combinations you can personalize the Bronco you want.

The off-road package is offered on every Bronco as is the Sasquatch Package which includes: 17” high gloss black deadlock capable wheels; Advanced 4×4 drive system; automatic engagement; electronic locking front and rear Dana axles; high clearance suspension and fender flares, Hoss high-performance off-road stability suspension with Bilstein position-sensitive dampers completes the true off-road vehicle.





The 2021 Bronco Sport is not your typical SUV. It’s fun, outgoing, and has a passion for the outdoor lifestyle. The Bronco Sport competes with Jeep Compass, Honda CRV, Nissan Exterra, and Jeep Trail Compass. This is a daily driver with outdoor usability.

Bronco Sport has a base 1.5L EcoBoost engine with 17” wheels. Optionally, the 2L Eco Boost – 250hp and 277 torque backed by an 8-speed automatic transmission and cooling system on higher trim levels. Safety systems include the Co-pilot 360 assist 2.0, high-speed off-roading capabilities.

For Ford, this was a calculated attack on Jeep. Ford invested millions of dollars to take on the King of the Hill. They certainly put their best efforts into an extremely capable vehicle. We will be test driving all trims levels in the near future. However. you can place your reservations for $100 starting on July 13th.