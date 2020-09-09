The Car Coach reviews the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country Review

Three-row SUVs are the hottest trend and every manufacturer is presenting its newest offer. The 2020 Chevy Traverse High Country is Chevy’s answer to the ultimate 3-row SUV. But is the 2020 Chevy Traverse High Country the ALMOST perfect 3-row SUV?

Let’s start with the power to get this truck moving. Under the hood is 3.6L V6 producing 310 HP and mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission giving it up to 18 MPG in the city, 27 MPG on the highway, and a combined 21 MPG. The Traverse is offered as an FWD or AWD vehicle. You can also tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The Traverse has eight exterior color options and 7 different trim levels. This is more than most of its competitors.

The Traverse seats up to eight people depending on which seating choices you buy. There is a ton of space in the back, with rear storage of 98.2 cubic feet. The third-row, when up, is comfortable for adults. The passenger room is generous in all three rows.





The upgraded navigation and infotainment systems is a big improvement. It offers satellite radio, a standard Wi-Fi hotspot, and plenty of charging ports. Onstar is standard, as is cross-traffic alert, rear seat reminder, and rear vision camera which was not available on High Country trim level.

Teen Driver Technology is an available built-in system to help a new driver. It features a speed alert, a volume limit. This makes it possible to track your teen, or new driver’s performance when you are not there.

The test SUV was High Country trim level with 20” wheels, power-folding 3rd row 60/40 split seats, power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and enhanced emergency braking.

On the negative side, some of the safety features you would want are only available on the top trim levels.

The price depends on the trim level, they start at $29,800, and the highest trim level, The High country (our test car) was $53,200. The warranty is 3 years or 36,000 miles and includes roadside assistance for 5 years or 60,000 miles.

Check out the video to learn more and see the Car Coach Reports Ratings