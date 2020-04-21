The Car Coach reviews the 2020 Audi Q7 luxury SUV

WASHINGTON: I got a chance to drive the updated 2020 Audi Q7 in Palm Springs, CA. The new Audi Q7 features an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine, which generates 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 44 lb-ft over the previous generation, the difference made the Q7 even more fun to drive.

Standard Quattro all-wheel-drive offers precision and dynamic handling through all weather conditions. Audi’s Quattro systems are one of the best in the business.

The SUV was able to run from 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which equals the BMW X6 40i and the Mercedes Benz GLE.

Audi Q7 improvements include new rider comforts. rivers can adjust both the ride height and the firmness of the ride through the Audi drive select system. This is a unique feature that most didn’t know existed. All-wheel steering is an option that increases the ease of parking and steering. Which is great for those super tight parking spots.





The 2020 Audi Q7 has a 7,700-lb maximum towing capacity.

The Q7 rides on 20-inch 5-spoke Turbine-design wheels with all-season run-flat tires on or optional 21-inch Audi Sport 5-double-spoke-design wheels with all-season tires. Also available are 22-inch Audi Sport 5-arm-edge-design wheels in matte platinum with summer performance tires.

Inside the luxury SUV is also updated, one of my favorite looks is the Alcantara headliner and Valcona leather seats with ventilation and massage functions.

The details are all real, from the high Gloss Gray Oak Wood inlays, Lava Brown Eucalyptus Natural Wood or Gray Brown Fine Grain Ash Natural Wood inlays. The dish is really impressive and high quality.

Technology in the Audi Q7 is the biggest upgrade. The new Multi-Media Interface touch screens replaces the rotary dial. Conventional buttons and controls include two large, high-resolution touch displays. The Q7 can deliver connectivity including a Wi-Fi hotspot, natural voice control, and an extensive Audi Connect portfolio.

Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music and other apps can be added too. The new audio system is Bang & Olufsen that is truly, well balanced and amazing sound.

The 2020 Audi Q7 offers a new comprehensive suite of standard and available driver assistance safety systems. There re quite a few impressive safety features. Adaptive cruise assist combines the functions of adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, and active lane assist. New for 2020, the emergency assist can detect if the driver is inactive and can initiate a multi-stage process to alert the driver. The car will eventually decelerate to a stop in the same lane with activation of the hazard lights.

There are more features, designed information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.

Follow the Car Coach on:



