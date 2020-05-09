The Car Coach reviews the 2019 Mazda6 and 2020 Mazda6

Sedans are still a popular option as they offer style. With both the 2019 Mazda6 and 2020 Mazda 6 quality comes with a great price. We test drove the 2020 Mazda6, which is identical to 2019. However, there are additional color options. The Mazda 6 is powered by two different engine choices, one with a turbo and one option without.

The 2.5L 4-cylinder engine has 187 horsepower or 227 horsepower. The Touring trim and above have more powerful options. Our test vehicle was the top-of-the-line Signature model that was priced at $36,520. Fuel economy ranges up to 26 city / 35 highway.

The Mazda6 pricing starts at $23,800 and tops out at $35,100.

After spending a week with the car, I really liked the modern interior and exterior design. The front seats were comfortable and supportive. The vehicle was enjoyable to drive because of the tight precise handling. A most important part of any vehicle is the safety systems, which are now standard.





The adaptive front lighting system is typically on high-end German cars. It turns the low beams on in conjunction with your steering which is helpful for night driving. There Mazda6 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and NHTSA 5-star rated. This should give you peace-of-mind.

On the negative side, the seat needs lumbar support which is not offered on any trim level. The media controls for the center screen are outdated compared to their competition and there are no touch-screen controls. It’s all through a knob and buttons, The Mazda6 competes with Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Buick Regal Sportback to name a few.

Check out the Car Coach Reports rating before you go for a test drive.

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Lauren Fix Website

For more auto insights, check out: The Car Coach