The Car Coach reveals the Best Used Car Deals for May 2020

The Car Coach has previously reviewed the new car rebates and incentives for May 2020 that you need to know about. Since then many of you asked about used vehicle deals. Many automakers and dealers offer special deals on their CPO vehicles, just as they do on their new cars. They understand that people may be facing difficult financial times. They are offering extra savings through cashback or low-interest financing offers, as well as deferred payments for several months.

Why are certified pre-owned cars can be a great choice?

Certified pre-owned vehicles are:

Are rigorously vetted. Come with generous warranty coverage. Have their own appealing perks.

Which Automakers Have May’s Best Used Car Deals?

These are good deals compared to the average used-car interest rates, which are around 5.26% for a short 36-month loan, according to Bankrate.com.

3.29% and Higher Financing Deals

Lincoln is offering 3.29% financing on its CPO, the top-of-the-line Black Label models, are 1.9% financing. Expires: June 30





2.9% Financing Deals

Cadillac – Deal: 2.9% financing for 60 months on most CPO models. Expires: June 30

Honda’s Deal: 2.99% financing for 36 months on select CPO models. Expires: June 1

Toyota has 2.9% financing deals on most CPO models. Expires: July 6

1.9% Financing Deals

Nissan – Deal: 1.99% financing for 60 months on most CPO vehicles. $450 cashback on select Nissan CPO models. Expires: June 1 (financing), June 30 (deferred payments)

Volvo – Deal: 1.99% for 72 months on select models

Maserati – Deal: 1.9% financing for 60 months on most Maserati CPO models. Expires: June 1

Lexus is offering as low as 1.9% financing for up to 60 months on select CPO models. Some are higher. Expires: June 1

Mercedes-Benz has a rate of 1.99% for up to 36 months on many CPO vehicles. Expires: June 1

Ford Deal: 1.99% financing for 36 months on select Ford CPO models. Expires: June 30

0.9% Financing Deals

BMW Deal: 0.9% financing for 60 months on select CPO models





Deal: $500 or $1,000 cashback, depending on the model. Expires: June 1st

Infiniti Deal: 0.99% financing for 60 months or 2.99% for 72 months on most Infiniti CPO models. Expires: June 1 (financing), June 30 (deferred payments)

Acura Deal: 0.99% financing for 36 months and 1.49% for 60 months on. Expires: June 1

Subaru Deal: 0.99% financing for a limited-term on select CPO models Expires: June 1

Jaguar and Land Rover – Deal: 0.9% financing for 24 months or 1.9% financing for 36 months on most Jaguar /Land Rover CPO models. Expires: June 1

0% Financing Deals

Volkswagen has the best used-car deals this month, with 0% financing rates for 60 months and zero down on select CPO models. Zero-interest used car incentives are almost unheard of, especially with no money down. Expires: June 30

Deferred payments

BMW, Infiniti, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Toyota are offering no payments for the first three months.

Remember that your credit score will impact the offer as it will your insurance rates. We covered all the May hidden rebates and incentives last week, check that out!

This video will give you all the rates and some tips to help save you more money.

Follow the Car Coach on:

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Lauren Fix Website

For more auto insights, check out: www.laurenfix.com