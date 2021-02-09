The Car Coach: Pros and Cons of Gas vs. Electric vehicles

Electric Truck coming on the market in 2021, with the new push for electric vehicles – there are some pros and cons. Are electric trucks better than gas and diesel trucks? We discuss the PROS and CONS and what you need to know before you buy an electric truck.

The Pros –

Reduced Emissions

Clean air and global warming have become a sizzling political issue.

Electric cars have 40% lesser emissions than their traditionally powered counterparts. If electric trucks can match these emission levels, the toxic gases in the atmosphere are greatly minimized.

Lower Cost per Mile – electricity currently is less than gasoline, this may change.

The cost of operating an electric truck per mile is estimated at $1.26 while the cost of owning a diesel heavy goods vehicle stands at $1.51 per mile. Similarly, the cost of maintaining an electric truck is also lower than a diesel engine-driven truck.

They are Quiet. Electric trucks and cars run without the noise of engines.

Maintenance is less frequent and less expensive. Electric cars don’t run on oil, but they do require other maintenance as there are moving parts and rubber components.

Tax Credits-

If you’re the original owner of an electric vehicle, you’ll likely receive a tax credit just for helping to lessen your impact on the environment by driving a zero-emissions car. That tax credit can be as high as $7,500, depending on the make and model. There is, predictably, fine print when it comes to EV tax credits, Tesla and GM don’t offer credit but your state or company may offer one.

HOV lanes –

Some states are offering usage of the HOV lane or “carpool” lane, any time of day — even if you’re riding solo. This is helpful If you live in a high-traffic area.

The Cons –

Of course, nothing is perfect, and electric cars are no exception.





Range Anxiety

Electric vehicles including trucks and vans have this common problem: range limitation which is a cause for concern and anxiety among electric vehicle owners. Haulers are designed to crisscross states. Cargo distribution service providers need vehicles that provide good range including the ability to refuel/recharge anywhere at the shortest possible time. This is still an issue of concern for potential electric truck owners.

Choice of Truck

At this point, truck operators won’t have much choice should they plan to buy an electric delivery vehicle. There are only a few EV manufacturers that venture into the production of electric trucks and vans.

Insurance Costs

This is currently a tricky issue because there are only a few vehicle insurance companies willing to insure electric trucks. The cost for insuring electric vehicles is also higher than the cost levied on traditional vehicles.

Availability of Charging Points

There is currently a limited number and EV charging points across the United States. More are popping up but the concerns for truck operators and those who rely in their truck, may not be able to find a charging station near their worksite.

Time to Charge –

Additionally, it would take hours to recharge trucks with standard charging units but it only takes minutes to fill diesel or gas into a standard vehicle of the same size.

Increased Cost of Vehicle –

If you’ve never shopped for an EV before, you might experience a bit of sticker shock upon beginning your research. Even the more affordable electric car models start in the $30,000 to $40,000 range, while luxury models can be $80,000s and upward. Until technology advances and becomes less expensive to produce, consumers can expect to pay between $10,000 and $50,000 more for an EV.

The Bottom Line

The current administration wants more EVs and will offer incentives. In other countries, the incentive helps but doesn’t cause consumers to sell their vehicles and have only one EV in their households. It helps but will not replace all gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

Manufactures will be producing electric vehicles in order to meet the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) As a federal find could be excessive overtime. Manufacturers are not making a profit off of these vehicles and they’re in business to make money. If they’re not making money and are forced to produce cars that don’t produce profit it will only hurt their bottom line which will reduce their advancement in technology and employment.

List of 2021 Electric Trucks available:

Rivian R1T – Prices start at $67,500 – 250 mile range – deliveries start in June Tesla Cyber Truck – prices expected $39,500 – very late 2021 or 2022 Bollinger B2 – prices start at $125,000 – no set time in 2021 Lordstown Endurance pickup – $52,500 – September 2021 Atlis XT – $45,000 – available 2022 Hummer EV – $80,000 – late 2021 F-150 EV – $90,000 – mid 2022 Nikola Badger – no price yet – avail 2022 Fisker Alaska – Nissan Titan Electric –



Check out the Car Coach insurance tips on this video before you buy any vehicle.



More Car Smarts tips and ways to save money are in my book, Lauren Fix’s Guide to loving your car.





Don’t forget to check out our all-new website Car Coach Reports

There are more features and design information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.

Follow our team:

Al Vazquez – https://www.youtube.com/user/famaus

Javier Mota – https://www.youtube.com/user/autosjaviermota

Paul Brian – Social Media @thePaulBrian