The Car Coach: No Circus the 2022 KIA Carnival Un-Minivan

The all-new Kia Carnival is a reimagined minivan that is not a minivan. This vehicle takes three-row transportation to a new dimension. The Carnival replaces the Kia Sedona. We test-drive both the 2022 Carnival SX and the Carnival SX Prestige. All Carnival’s are powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with 290 hp and 262 pound-feet of torque and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel economy is 19 MPG in the city, 26 miles per gallon on the highway, and 22 MPG combined. It is fast for the class with a 0 to 60 mph time of 7.4 seconds. Towing capability is 3,500 lbs. which is similar to other minivans.

The Carnival only comes with front-wheel drive, we were surprised that all-wheel drive was not offered for those that drive through the winter.

Twelve safety systems are standard including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the most comprehensive standard ADAS features in the segment, however, Blind-Spot View Monitor was an option.





The Carnival seats 7 or 8 people, depending on the trim level, and offers heated and ventilated seats. The SX Prestige we tested had second-row VIP captain’s seats with power-adjustable footrests and special headrests. By the way, these seats are not removable but they are heated and vented and offer tons of space in both rows. Actually, more legroom than a large SUV.

The technology was impressive and has two large screens and a digital gauge cluster. The dual media screens in the 2nd row can mirror your phone. Standard is wireless streaming Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

One of the best features is the intercom system and camera to see in the back seats and the smart power sliding doors and rear tailgate open with walkaway feature.

The new design is part SUV and part minivan has lots of styles and a very roomy vehicle that is bold and not boxy like many SUVs. All Kia Carnivals offer a 10 year / 100k mile warranty.

Prices start at $32,100 – $46,100. Our test cars: SX- $42,770 and SX Prestiege – $47,770.

The KIA Carnival competes with the Toyota Siena, Honda Odyssey, and Chrysler Pacifica.