The Car Coach: Nissan Ariya EV crossover competes with Tesla Model Y

The Nissan Ariya crossover is a fresh new step toward an electrified future. Built on an all-new EV platform, it combines powerful performance, advanced autonomous and connected technologies, and sleek design.

Nissan claims that the Ariya will deliver up to 300 miles of driving range, but only when equipped with the optional dual-front/rear-motor drive configuration and the larger 87.0-kWh battery pack. The Ariya will be capable of charging at home on 110- or 240-volt outlets as well as at public charging stations and even DC fast-charging ports. The new Ariya will be offered as an FWD or AWD.

The spacious, lounge-like cabin provides a relaxing environment for daily city commutes or long weekend drives. Dual 12.3-inch displays serve as both the digital gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-dash navigation should all be standard features.

The Ariya will feature safety system known as ProPilot 2.0, Nissan’s second generation of the ProPilot semi-autonomous technology, as an optional feature. The system allows drivers to remove their hands from the wheel in certain driving scenarios. A full suite of safety features including: standard automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection and standard lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist





The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, followed by the U.S. and Canada later in the year. U.S. pricing will start around $40,000.

The 2022 Ariya will compete with similarly sized EV crossovers, such as the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Kona Electric.

