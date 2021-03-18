The Car Coach: New 2022 Acura MDX Test Drive and Full Review

The Fourth-generation MDX undergoes its most radical design transformation yet. The New 2022 Acura MDX presents a bold new exterior and sophisticated interior design. providing more space for people and gear. MDX improves passenger space in all three rows and adds an innovative multi-function second-row with the removable middle seat. Lots of new technology including Amazon Alexa.

The 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec, the latest generation of the best-selling 3-row luxury SUV on sale. The Acura MDX Type S will be powered by Acura’s new 3.0-liter V6 Turbo engine and fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. The all-new platform offers a more rigid body for a better ride, improved handling, and more standard safety.

A Type S will be coming soon, with more horsepower and additional improvements for those who want more.

The all-new design outside and interior design helps the American-made, Japanese-branded MDX catch attention, but is sportiness only skin deep?





The 2022 Acura MDX competes with the Lincoln Aviator, Genesis GV80, Volvo XC90, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes GL Class, Jaguar F-Pace,BMW X5 and Audi Q7 down a peg or two? Find out in this in-depth review.

We show you everything you need to know, score it in 10 categories with Car Coach Reports ratings before you go for a test drive. If you have additional questions, put them in the comments below and I’ll be happy to answer.

