The Car Coach: NEW 2021 Ford Bronco and 1972 Bronco Off Road Test Drive

We take the 1972 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Ford Bronco off-road, mudding and you get to come along for the ride. This is the first drive of the new Bronco Sport. The 2-door and 4-door Bronco are going after Jeep “head-to-head.” The Ford Bronco now competes head-to-head with the Jeep lineup and the Land Rover Defender.
The Bronco proves to be functional and the “Real Deal.” Bronco bringing in customers who use their vehicles and want the round light design peaked fenders for trail sights and tightening something down. Quick-release removable doors that can store in the trunk. Mirrors, once removed as well, can be stored in the doors.
