The Car Coach: NEW 2021 Ford Bronco and 1972 Bronco Off Road Test Drive

We take the 1972 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Ford Bronco off-road, mudding and you get to come along for the ride. This is the first drive of the new Bronco Sport. The 2-door and 4-door Bronco are going after Jeep “head-to-head.” The Ford Bronco now competes head-to-head with the Jeep lineup and the Land Rover Defender.

Every Ford Bronco is different and can be built to your needs. Thus making Ford Bronco modular design allowing customers to get what they want.

Alternatives bumpers, bumpers, wheels, interiors, and more are some of your customizable choices. Bronco embossed in many parts. 11 paint colors that are bright and fun. Read More from The Car Coach – Lauren Fix The Bronco proves to be functional and the “Real Deal.” Bronco bringing in customers who use their vehicles and want the round light design peaked fenders for trail sights and tightening something down. Quick-release removable doors that can store in the trunk. Mirrors, once removed as well, can be stored in the doors. Removable roof in sections (available in contrasting colors) Removable grab handles are designed for off-roading.

Come along for the ride:

