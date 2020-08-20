Home LifeAuto Reviews & News The Car Coach: NEW 2021 Ford Bronco and 1972 Bronco Off Road Test Drive
Auto Reviews & NewsFeaturedLifeThe Car Coach

The Car Coach: NEW 2021 Ford Bronco and 1972 Bronco Off Road Test Drive

by Lauren Fix
written by Lauren Fix
Car Coach, Ford Bronco, Review

We take the 1972 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Ford Bronco off-road, mudding and you get to come along for the ride. This is the first drive of the new Bronco Sport. The 2-door and 4-door Bronco are going after Jeep “head-to-head.” The Ford Bronco now competes head-to-head with the Jeep lineup and the Land Rover Defender.

Every Ford Bronco is different and can be built to your needs.  Thus making Ford Bronco modular design allowing customers to get what they want.
Alternatives bumpers, bumpers, wheels, interiors, and more are some of your customizable choices.  Bronco embossed in many parts. 11 paint colors that are bright and fun.
Read More from The Car Coach – Lauren Fix

The Bronco proves to be functional and the “Real Deal.” Bronco bringing in customers who use their vehicles and want the round light design peaked fenders for trail sights and tightening something down. Quick-release removable doors that can store in the trunk. Mirrors, once removed as well, can be stored in the doors.

Removable roof in sections (available in contrasting colors) Removable grab handles are designed for off-roading.
Come along for the ride:

Get more Car Smarts in my book, the link is down below. “LAUREN FIX’S GUIDE TO LOVING YOUR CAR” Book –


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Lauren Fix

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, is a nationally recognized automotive expert, analyst, author, and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and aspects, energy, industry, consumer news and safety issues.

You may also like

Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony, the woman on...

Democrat Virtual Convention Night 3, liberals are: “We...

The fake news: Always resource your source, don’t...

Negative Fed minutes quickly reverse Wednesday stock market...

US Post Office: Democrats wail over latest Trump...

Goodyear goes virtue signaling, gets caught, and does...

Diet Eman: A rescuer of Jews during Nazi...

August Dog Days for stocks, as Election 2020...

Tuesday Night Democrat Virtual Convention theme “We the...

Aesop’s fables, John Locke, and the political thugs...