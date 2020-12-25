The Car Coach: Merry Christmas! 2021 RAM TRX is kicking ass

This truck left me absolutely speechless. Everything about this truck is phenomenal and makes me want to go out and buy one. I have never driven a truck that is this exciting. The TRX brings out the inner child in me like no other truck I have ever owned or driven. Every time you drive down the road and you go anywhere near the gas pedal, it puts the biggest smile on your face. It makes you want to go out and drive literally anywhere and everywhere. I almost started it up and drove it down the driveway to get the mail just to hear the 6.2L supercharged engine roar. Speaking of which, let’s talk about that engine and the performance it gives the TRX.

The engine is a variant of the 6.2L supercharged engine we first saw in the Hellcat series of Challenger and Charger. This particular flavor produces 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And trust me when I say this, you feel every bit of it. The weight transfer on this truck under hard acceleration is breathtaking. It doesn’t just throw you back in the seat, it pins you back in the seat, and you better hang on. Then there’s the noise—and what a noise it is! It’s hard to decide which I like better: the baritone exhaust note from those monster exhaust tips, or the high-pitched scream from the supercharger. I think Ram should send it back to us so we can decide…

The power delivery is smooth and crisp.

It’s surprisingly easy to handle and drive around town for a truck with this much power. And the ride is very comfortable too. But when you want to harness all 702 horses, the delivery is instant and very smooth all the way to red-line. In automatic mode, the shifts are crisp and clean too. But when you put the truck in manual mode and try and shift with the paddles, there is a noticeable delay between pulling the paddle and the transmission actually grabbing the next gear. Okay, enough about the engine and performance. I could go on about it for days, and I talk a lot more about it in the video review so go listen to it there! Let’s talk interior.

The interior is absolutely top notch. In my opinion, the new Ram interiors are currently the best on the market for trucks. I have been in 2020 and 2021 GM and Ford trucks ranging from ½ tons to 1 tons over the past few months, and none of them can hold a candle to these new Rams. The materials feel amazing and the fit and finish is excellent. And the TRX being top of the line has all the top of the line features. The interior is a beautiful mix of leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber. It all looks and feels extremely high end. You don’t feel like you’re in an American pickup truck when you get in it. You feel like you’re in something more exotic and more expensive. That massive 12” touch screen is an absolute must-have, it’s so user friendly and convenient.





All-in-all, I can’t say enough about this truck.

It’s comfortable to ride in, comfortable to drive, extremely quick, and very capable as an off-road vehicle or at a drag strip, depending on what kind of mood you’re in. It’s an absolute blast to drive, and in my opinion it combines two of the most significant automotive contributions to come out of Detroit: the pickup truck, and American muscle.

At the end of the day, I judge every car I drive with two tests. The first is a very simple test: Would I buy it? The answer with this truck is a hard yes. This truck is worth every penny of the $87,000+ MSRP. The second test is this: I once had someone tell me that if you park your car and you can walk away from it without looking back over your shoulder at it, you’re driving the wrong car. Every car I have ever owned, almost every time I walk away from it, I look back and think to myself “gosh, what a great looking car. I love this car.” This TRX is no different. Every time I parked it and walked away, I looked back and smiled.

This article by Chris Saeli for Car Coach Reports

