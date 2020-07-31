The Car Coach: Mercedes VISION AVTR the Future of Transportation?

Newly released transportation concepts promise to move us around at unheard-of speeds and in new ways. The experience between human interaction between man and vehicles by using AI can help each other. We got a chance to talk with the Mercedes Benz designer for the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR, a concept car that is real. It is not so much the futuristic look that makes this concept so fascinating, but the underlying technical ideas that will shape the automotive future.

It is all about human-machine interaction that will change through AI and the machine’s ability to “understand”.

The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR is a concept car that is not so much the futuristic look that makes this concept so fascinating. It is the underlying technical ideas that will shape the automotive future. It is all about human-machine interaction that will change through AI and the machine’s ability to “understand”.

The AVATAR team, also known as ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION, is a vision of the Mercedes-Benz designers, engineers, and trend researchers for mobility in the distant future.





With its four high-performance and near-wheel-built electric motors, the VISION AVTR embodies the vision of a dynamic luxury saloon. With a combined engine power of more than 350 kW, the VISION AVTR is EQ electric powered. The innovative all-wheel-drive system enables completely driving control and dynamics at the highest level of possible active safety. This means that each wheel can be driven separately and depending on the driving situation.

The VISION AVTR can move sideways because the system is designed to drive the front and rear axles simultaneously or in opposite ways. The so-called “crab movement” gives the concept vehicle a reptile-like appearance even in its movement. It’s really cool in design and movement.

VISION ATR Innovation

The VISION AVTR is an innovative electric drive. It was inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar, a sci-fi movie set in the mid-22nd century and, above all, focused on the importance of sustainability in the modern world. It’s unlike anything in Mercedes’ current line-up of vehicles, though that’s entirely by design. The automaker says, “it was the symbiotic relationships in Cameron’s film that inspired the unusual aesthetic, complete with shape-shifting bodywork”.

Future trends will continue with the growth of sensors and artificial intelligence in the automotive industry. The energy supply for the battery is provided by the cached current of the integrated solar plates on the back of the VISION AVTR. The 33 multi-directionally movable surface elements act as “bionic flaps”.

Interior and Interface

The design was based on the experience of the passengers and focuses on the perception and needs of the passengers as well. The goal was to create a car that immersive the passengers in an experience in which they connect with each other, with the vehicle and the surrounding area in a unique way.

Inside the seats are made of a refined vegan DINAMICA leather. It is the first microfibre that is environmentally sustainable. Seat “fabrics” are made of recycled materials made from old clothing, flags, and PET plastic bottles.

The driver’s first interaction is in the interior between the driver and the vehicle, completely intuitively the control unit is controlled by placing the hand on the center console, the interior comes to life and the vehicle recognizes the driver by their breathing.

This is made visible on the instrument panel and on the user’s hand. The VISION AVTR then establishes a biometric connection with the driver and increases the awareness of the environment.

The curved display module replaces a conventional dashboard. The outside world around the vehicle and the surrounding area is shown in real-time 3D graphics. When the boundaries between vehicle and living beings are lifted, Mercedes-Benz combines luxury and sustainability. Working toward making the vehicles as environmentally friendly as possible.

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR shows how a vehicle can blend harmoniously into its environment and communicate with the driver and the passengers.



