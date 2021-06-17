The Car Coach: Is the ’22 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid the best SUV to buy?

WASHINGTON: The all-new Hyundai ’22 Tucson Hybrid is larger with more passenger and cargo room. Powered by new engines: a 1.6L hybrid, 2.5L gas engine, N-Line, and a Plug-in hybrid motor options. All-new Tucson’s have all-wheel drive called HTRAC AWD system with multi-mode drive modes: Normal, Sport, and Smart modes. The handling is well balanced and offers a quiet interior.

The Tucson seats 5 and has room for two child safety seat attachments. The interior is modern and sports a 10.25” screen touchscreen the gives you easy access to all the media, technology and wifi. In front of the driver is a hoodless 8” color screen with gauges that change with the driving modes. It’s futuristic and does not pick up glare.

One unique feature of the Tucson Hybrid SUV is the daytime running lights, They are seamlessly hidden within the parametric grille and only visible when illuminated. There are plenty of competitors in the $24,950 – $37, 350 CUV class, including the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CRV, Kia Sportage and Nissan Rogue.

Watch the video review. We show you everything you need to know, score it in 10 categories with Car Coach Reports ratings before you go for a test drive.





