The Car Coach: Is ethanol a solution for raising gas prices?

We are all feeling the pain at the pump. As gasoline prices rose in the 15 years (or so) ago, some suggested that converting our corn supply to ethanol was the answer—and both the automotive industry and “environmentalists” quickly embraced the theory. Now, with hindsight always better than foresight, a new study finds that corn-based ethanol may be worse than gasoline for the environment.

As a refresher, ethanol is a byproduct of corn. For years it’s been mixed into the gasoline fillingAmerica’s gas pumps. Typically you see E10, E15, or E85. The “E” is the ethanol percentage mixed with gasoline. Ethanol is now a key ingredient in today’s gasoline, but the promise of ethanol as an oil and climate solution is not all that the government promised. The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) published a new study could deliver a death blow to E85 ethanol fuels.

At first, automakers were onboard with the use of E85.

It was “better for the planet,” according to its proponents. So corn that would normally go to feed millions around the globe is being processed to fill your gas tank. It takes seven bushels of corn to create one gallon of ethanol. Farmers took the subsidies (who’d blame them?), but the results included an unintended consequence of increased food costs. Farmers could have produced other products, but the government and environmentalists pushed hard for corn.

It’s important to note that you can still find gasoline without ethanol. Collector cars, small engines such as lawnmowers, ATVs, and snowmobiles all need non-ethanol fuel.





The new NAS study now contends that corn-based ethanol is worse for the environment than gasoline.

It’s at least 24 percent more carbon-intensive than gas. Predictably, the ethanol trade lobby has trashed the study because they slop at the government trough of subsidies. The newly published study finds corn-based ethanol (roughly) 24 percent more carbon-intensive than gasoline. The report could influence the future use of biofuels, a subject now under review by the government.

Under the 2005 Renewable Fuel Standard Act, U.S. refiners began mixing 15 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol into gasoline.

Meanwhile, there was pressure on refiners to boost the distribution of E85, a fuel mix of 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline.

Compliance required vehicle modifications, like stainless steel fuel lines to prevent damage from highly corrosive ethanol. Despite the added cost, automakers began producing E-85 Flex Fuel cars to earn fuel economy credits.

This government push for ethanol technology never lived up to its billing.

However the dependence upon corn-based ethanol proliferated.

Between 2008 and 2016, the new study noted, the farmland in the U.S. devoted to providing corn for alcohol grew by 6.9 million acres. An increase in corn production for ethanol is not taking away land “used to feel people.” The sweet corn we serve to our family is a small percentage of the overall corn crop. The vast majority of corn is used for animal feed and the poduction of high-fructose corn syrups.

Still, the result created the opposite effect of what ethanol backers claimed, according to the research backed by the National Wildlife Federation and U.S. Department of Energy. Farm fertilizers, much of which is imported from Russia, creates numerous environmental problems. Additionaly, with the war against Russia, we will see the fertilizer our famers need hard to obtain and the prices rising.

The Renewable Fuels Association claims the study relies on “worst-case assumptions and cherry-picked data.”

Ethanol’s Bottom Line:

The NAS study could have a significant impact on an in-progress review of the use of biofuels. The EPA will announce future targets that could impact the levels of all biofuels, as the current administration wants to push and focus the shift to electrified vehicles.

Any cutback or modification to ethanol as a gasoline component is likely to generate severe controversy and could come into play as an issue during the upcoming mid-term elections.

The government is forever using new agendas without first researching how they impact the environment or consumers.

Unfortunatley, we need to look no further than the use of asbestos and lead paints to realize that jumping without knowing what’s on the other side of the hurdle can yield disastrous—and expensive—results.

####

