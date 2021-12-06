The Car Coach: Four C’s you need to know before winter snow and ice

It’s the perfect time to get under the hood before winter takes effect. Here are four Cs to get your vehicle ready for the colder weather: check, change, carry, and clean. Follow these tips, and you’ll stay on the road and off the side of it.

The Four Cs:

Check:

Lights – Headlights, taillights, turn signals, reverse lights, and horn.

Tire Wear – Not just the tread but also any sign of uneven wear. That may mean you have a suspension or alignment problem.

Leaks – Check under the hood and where you park your car for any signs of leaks. These should be repaired as soon as you notice them.

Fluids – Check the 9 vehicle fluids, including power steering, brake, transmission fluid, engine oil, antifreeze and filters.

Air Filter – Change air filters every 12,000 miles or every 6 months. It’s easy to do it yourself! This will give you better fuel economy and performance.

Battery – If you are having trouble starting your car, it may be the battery. Have it checked. Cold temps are hard on a fully charged battery, but they can prevent a weak one from even starting. If your battery is four years or older, have it tested.

Tire Pressure – check for the proper pressures against the door placard.

Brakes – do you hear a squeal when you stop or brake light is on your dash? Have your brakes checked, you need new brake pads Now is the time – not when it is too late!

Change:

Winter Wiper Blades – the protective sleeve will help keep the blade on your windshield. Replace blades every 6 months.

Winter Washer Fluid – de-icer washer fluid will make your life easier on those real bad days. It has a yellowish color instead of the blue stuff.

Snow tires – even if you have a four-wheel-drive vehicle, winter tires are your safest way to travel in bad weather. They are designed for cold weather driving. All-season tires don’t offer the best traction in the snow.

Worn tires can be even more dangerous with winter weather, switching to an all-season tire will ensure the safety of you and your family.

Carry:

Jumper cables – or jump box

Tire chains – required in mountainous areas

Flashlight

Tire inflatation product

First aid kit

LED Light Source and safety triangle

Protein bars or food

Bottled water

Snow brush with ice scraper

Blanket for every passenger

Hand and feet warmers

Cell phone charging cable

Paper towels and glass cleaner

Extra washer fluid

Work Gloves, duct tape, zip ties and basic tools

Clean:

Clean and wax your vehicle at least once a week

Windshields, back window, and side windows, headlights and taillights.

Remove snow from the top and hood of your car. (This is law in some states)

And remember the secret to a safe fall and winter: See and be seen!

