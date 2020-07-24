The Car Coach: Best used cars to buy before it’s too late!

WASHINGTON: When you need a new car, it’s tempting to buy the cheapest one you can. As long as that car gets you from point A to point B. Certified pre-owned (CPO) cars can be a great choice for many reasons, automakers offer special incentives on their CPO vehicles, much like they do on their new cars.

New car inventory is at record lows, so automakers are counting on used car sales. In addition, manufacturers and dealers understand that many people are facing tough financial times and unable to commit to purchasing or leasing a new vehicle. For this reason, they’re offering extra savings through cashback or low-interest financing offers, as well as deferred payments for several months.

July’s Best Used Car Deals are good till the end fo the month some extend till August 3rd.

3.49% and Higher Financing Deals

Lincoln is offering 3.49% financing on its certified used cars, unless you get one of its top-of-the-line Black Label models, which are available with 1.9% financing.

2.9% Financing Deals

Cadillac is offering 2.9% financing on some CPO vehicles.





1.9% Financing Deals

Audi has 1.99% financing for 66 months on most CPO vehicles.

Ford is offering deals of around 1.99% for 36 months on select CPO models.

Infiniti has 1.99% financing for 60 months or 2.99% for 72 months on most CPO models.

Maserati is offering 1.9% financing for 60 months on most CPO vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has a rate of 1.99% for up to 36 months on many CPO vehicles.

Nissan is offering 1.99% financing for up to 60 months and $450 cash back on select CPO models.

Toyota has 1.9% financing deals on some CPO models.

Volvo has 1.99% rates for 60 months on select CPO vehicles, plus the first two monthly payments are covered at up to $400 each.

0.9% Financing Deals

Acura is offering financing rates of less than 1.0% for 36 months on select CPO models.

BMW has a rate just below 1.0% for 60 months, plus $500, $750, or $1,000 cashback, depending on the model.





Honda is offering 0.99% for 36 months on select CPO models.

Jaguar and Land Rover are offering 0.9% financing for 24 months or 1.9% financing for 36 months on most CPO vehicles.

Subaru has similar financing rates of around 1.0%, but it doesn’t specify a term length.

0% Financing Deals

Mercedes-Benz has 0% APR deals on select CPO models.

Nissan is offering 0% financing for 36 months on all Altima, Sentra, and Versa CPO vehicles.

Toyota is offering 0% financing on select Camry, Murai, and RAV4 CPO models.

According to Bankrate.com, these are good deals compared to the average used-car interest rates, which is around 5.26% for a short 36-month loan