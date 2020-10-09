The Car Coach: Best new car incentives and lease deals for October 2020

Car sales initially plummeted by over 30% due to the economic shutdown. However, they have since been making a strong recovery. This presented a situation where deal-seeking car shoppers were a bit frustrated because the deals aren’t as good as they had hoped considering the situation.

Here is a list of the best car buying and leasing incentives and hidden deals plus The Car Coachesadvice.

This month most car makers have restarted full production, while used car prices are beginning to drop from their peaks. 2021 models are rolling into deals, however, there is a bit of worry among dealers, in regards to inventory piling up, which means October could be a decent month for deals.

Currently, there are over 1 million lease returns that are due in the next couple of months, this means more CPO (certified PreOwned vehicles). If your lease is due, you can extend your lease a few months and wait for better deals. If your are deferring, contact your leasing company,





Huge discounts or incentives are not available but there are some enticing, but most manufacturers are now offering payment deferrals, along with 0% financing – some up to 84 months PLUS cashback – although some of these have been reduced recently. Many have also introduced loyalty bonuses, so if you do have a lease return coming up, this could put an extra $1,000 to $2,000 in your pocket.

Acura –

Good lease deals on almost every model

BMW –

0.9% to 3.9% financing for up to 36 months. Up to $1,500 cash back on some models . Hidden dealer incentives of up to $3,500.

FCA – Chrysler, Dodge, Ram –

Cash rebates up to $3,000 on some models. 0% financing up to 72 months. Hidden dealer incentives of up to $1,000.

Ford, Lincoln –

0% financing on most models. Rebates as high as $3,500 on some models.

GM: Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac –

Up to $5,000 cash back and 0% financing on leftover models. Up to $6,000 on some models.

Honda –

0.9% to 2.9% financing on some models. Hidden dealer incentives of up to $1,000 on some models

Jeep –

Cash rebates up to $7,000 on some models. 0% financing up to 72 months.

Hyundai –

0.9% – 4.9% financing on some models.

Infiniti –

Excellent lease deals on Q50 and Q60





KIA –

Great lease deals on most models, cash back rebates as high as $6,500.

Lexus –

Cash rebates up to $7,000 on some models. Great lease deals all across the board.

Mazda –

Rebates up to $3,000.

Mercedes Benz –

1.9% financing for up to 36 months on some models.

Nissan –

0 – 4.9% financing on some leftover models. Up to $5,000 rebates on some models.

Toyota –

0% to 3.9% financing on most models, rebates as high as $2,000 depending on region. Hidden dealer incentives up to $4,000 on some models.

Volkswagen –

Mostly lease deals, as low as $239/month

Car Advice for Today:

If you don’t need a new car anytime soon and have the luxury of waiting, you should wait a few more months. We may see increases in manufacturer incentives once more vehicles are on the lots and we are back more normal production. Consumers are starting to spend again, they are more comfortable with online buying places Car Gurus. Be aware that there is still a short term increase in used car sales by about 10-15%

Don’t forget to check out our all-new website Car Coach Reports

Prices are driven in part by where you’re shopping. Look inline at places like www.CarGurus.com, CarMax, dealer websites, and private-party sellers like www.eBayMotors.com and www.BringATrailer.com

