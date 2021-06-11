The Car Coach: A first look at the city friendly 2022 Ford Maverick

The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick is a city-friendly small pickup truck, we give you the first look and show you how versatile and capable, here is everything you need to know. The all-new Maverick’s have crew cabs with 4-doors and are all-wheel drive. Powered by a hybrid or 2L gas engine. Different packages Trim levels include XL, XLT and Lariat and FX4 off-road package the includes a black roof, unique wheels and a special decal package.

This compact pick up is an entry level truck that seats 5 people, and offers up to 4000 pound towing capacity. The Maverick will compete with the Hyundai Santa Cruz and will be on dealer’s lots this fall.

The affordable Maverick starts at $19.995 and fully loaded is in the min $30,000 range.

We will have a full review coming soon. If you have additional questions, put them in the comments below and I’ll be happy to answer.





Don't forget to check out our all-new website

There are more features and design information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle

