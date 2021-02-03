The highly anticipated 2022 Cadillac Blackwing CT4V and CT5-V are bing pre-ordered this month. The Blackwings are the most powerful Cadillacs ever representing the pinnacle of Cadillac performance and craftsmanship. These cars are leveraging championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs while continuing to set new standards for luxury and comfort.

2022 Cadillac Blackwing CT4V and CT5-V Details

The Cadillac CT5V Blackwing has a powerful 668 horsepower engine with 659 lb-ft of torque. This gives you a 0-60 MPH of 3.7 sec. backed by a 6-speed manual which is standard with active rev-matching.

The Cadillac CT4V Blackwing has a powerful 472 horsepower engine with 445 lb-ft of torque. This gives you a 0-60 MPH of 3.8 sec. backed by a 6-speed manual which is standard with active rev-matching.

Both Blackwing’s have three drive modes: Tour, track, and sport so you can use it as a daily driver and take it to the track.





2022 Cadillac Blackwing CT4V and CT5-V Exterior

Both cars have alloy wheels (dark or bright) with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S with R compound and stopping power of carbon-ceramic brakes that help both cars stop on a dime, maybe even a nickel.

The exterior design is made for the everyday enthusiast, with carbon fiber front and rear splitters.

Inside are quilted racing buckets seats that are race car-inspired. A 3-D printed shifter, head-up display is linear and bright. The large 12” reconfigurable display has all the information you will need on the track and on the road.

Pricing and Pre-Orders

There will be only 250 cars of each model so get your pre-order in sooner than later. The CT4V – has a listed price of $64,990. While the CT5V – $84,990

You can order one on the Cadillac website. Or, if you have any questions, contact Quinn Blumberg, Jim Coleman Cadillac at 240-230-6381. Customer pre-orders are expected to open on February 10th.

