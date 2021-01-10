The Car Coach: 2021 Kia Sorento Review and Road Test

The new Sorento had a bold new design with an extended wheelbase which is longer and wider for more cabin space. The all-new Sorento offers more passenger and cargo room than the outgoing Sorento. Sorento has new a powertrain line-up with available turbo or hybrid engines.

The new 2.5L Turbo is available in FWD or AWD with 281 HP & 311 lb-ft torque, fuel economy is 21 city / 28 highway / 24 combined MPG’s. This is improved over the 2020 model. The other engine option is a 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid engine that is also offered in FWD or AWD and has more power. This engine has 227-HP and 258 lb-ft torque and earns 37 MPG combined fuel economy. It is faster than the other motor and accelerates to 60 MPH in 7.7 seconds.

The Sorento’s with the AWD system have a locking center differential and torque vectoring technology plus and new Snow Mode which gives much better traction on snow and ice if you live in the upper half of the country.

The center screen is all new and larger and offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and new UVO technology which is much faster to respond.





The new interior is much more sophisticated with optional leather and metal texture inlays to give a more upscale look and feel.

There are more details and a drive review on the video.

There are more features and design information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.

Follow our team:

If I didn’t cover what you want to know, put it in the comments below and I’ll be happy to answer your questions.

There are more features, and design information that we cover in our video review. Check out the Car Coach Reports Ratings on this video before you buy any vehicle.

Follow the Car Coach on:

Follow the Car Coach on:

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Lauren Fix Website

Lauren Fix | The Car Coach® | www.laurenfix.com

CAR COACH REPORTS – Automotive Aspects Inc.

Follow the Car Coach team:

Al Vazquez – https://www.youtube.com/user/famaus





Javier Mota – https://www.youtube.com/user/autosjaviermota

Paul Brian – Social Media @thePaulBrian