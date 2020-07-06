The Car Coach: 2021 Kia K5 (Optima) GT First Look

There are some big changes for KIA for later this year. Check out the 2021 KIA K5 Optima GT. K5 is the new name for the Optima and it also has a completely new look and feel. This is the first look at Kia’s most powerful mid-size sedan ever. It is designed to be a spirited driver’s car with head-turning design, with exciting engine options, and impressive new technology.

The K5 is longer, wider, and lower than the Optima it replaces. I expect this new refreshed or redesigned look to the face of all the KIA vehicles in the near future. The K5 will come in five trims: LX, LXS, GT-Line, and EX.

There will be two engine choices at launch. The 1.8-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The optional engine is a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes a respectable 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. The 1.8-liter cars get a standard 8-speed auto, but 2.5-liter cars get an all new “wet-clutch” 8-speed DCT. Kia says that, the 2.5-liter engine, got from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

If the Kia K5’s interior is modern, clean and designed to be simple and minimalistic horizontal themes. The goal with the K5’s cabin is to present a sense of roominess and calm, according to their designers.





There are available Mood Lighting and a Sound of Nature systems playing what Kia characterizes as “natural soundscapes” to help soothe frazzled nerves.

The are many new features an upgraded infotainment system with navigation, the 2021 Kia K5 optional equipment list offers wireless smartphone charging, heated seats, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Kia also plans to offer numerous convenience, infotainment, and safety-related technologies.

It’ll be on sale in the summer, though Kia did not announce any official pricing at this time.

Watch the video for all the details.

