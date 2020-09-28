The Car Coach: 2021 GMC Yukon Denali – the BEST Luxury SUV Deal?

The 2021 Yukon Denali debuts with a more confident stance and improved proportions with a longer wheelbase and new chassis. The improvements are impressive with a big bold new exterior design. The biggest story is not the size, but the improvement in the interior.

Special to the Denali trim is the highest level of premium features and content in the new Yukon and Yukon XL. Some of the highlights include High Definition Surround Vision camera; a15-inch-diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display Rear Pedestrian Alert; and Magnetic Ride Control for amazing on and off-road handling. Some of the premium available options, including 22-inch wheels; a panoramic sunroof; Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and an Active Response 4WD System.

The new 2021 GMC Yukon offers top safety features that most will want with a vehicle of this size. The biggest surprise was the comfort of all three rows of seating, the difference is adults can comfortably fit in the third row without being cramped.

The Denali comes loaded with technology from the huge 15” head-up display; to the large center screen, which is easy to use; Apple CarPlay; Android Auto; dual 12.6” rear entertainment screens allows passengers sitting in the 2nd row to enjoy the rear seating entertainment and integrated and sharable navigation screens, plus a Bose Audio system with 14 speakers.





