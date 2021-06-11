The Car Coach: 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Powered by a 6.2L high output supercharged HEMI V8 engine that produces a mind-blowing 797 hp and 707 pound – feet of torque, with a top speed of 203 mph. The 0-60 mph times are 3.6 seconds, super fast. This power is for the track and never for the street. Hobbyists love the multi-use low horsepower ECO mode and even a wet mode to get the most traction.

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is a “bad-ass” family sedan and the world’s only four-door muscle car. This could be a future collectible as manufacturers move to electric and hybrid platforms this could be the last of a dying breed of internal combustion muscle cars.

Inside the the technology is easy to use and very driver focused. The U-Connect system is a touch screen and buttons surround it to make it intuitive. The Alpine six-speaker sound system sounds as good as the exhaust system.

I was impressed with the seating comfort. They are heated and air-cooled plus heated steering wheels keep the driver comfortable.





The base price is $69,995 for the big power car, they do offer lower performance options at a lower price.

