The Car Coach: 2020 Mini Clubman from Mini’s John Cooper works

The 2020 Mini Cooper Clubman has a spacious and upscale interior, a zippy performance car that is a blast to drive. The lively little car offers tight German-style handling, well-balanced brakes, and good predictable cornering.

The 2020 Clubman John Cooper Works is the performance trim level if the Clubman S isn’t enough to satisfy your need for speed. The practical Mini Clubman offers two-doors than open to the sides rather than a hatch like many other cars. This little Mini does have a lot of fun personality. The Clubman is more expensive than some of its competitors but it offers quite a bit more than its primary competitors such as the VW Golf, Honda Civic, and Hyundai Veloster. Honestly, Mini really has very few competitors., a test drive will show you that its success is the fun spirit it offers.

Powered by a 2L twin-turbo 4-cylinder engine with 189 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque backed by a 7-speed sport dual-clutch automatic transmission a manual transmission is also available. All4, their all-wheel-drive system is optional.

New for 2020, is the front-end design including a new grille, headlights, and fog lights. New for the safety features is the forward collision warning which is now standard.





The interior has it has high-quality cabin materials and a BMW multi-media interface for the center screen that is easy to use. The best part of the Mini lineup is the ability to customize the vehicle to your liking.

Mini is owned by BMW, so you will see many similar styles and components that will seem familiar.

Prices range from $30,900 to $39,400

There are more features, designed information that we cover in our video review.



