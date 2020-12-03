The Car Coach: 2020 Ferrari SF90 Spider Revealed

Ferrari has already proven with the SF90 Stradale – the most powerful Ferrari ever made – each and every trip is a mind-expanding experience. With the new SF90 Spider, you’ll need to recalibrate your every sense. Everything is engineered to melt the driver and car together: two bodies, one soul the ultimate essence of pure driving emotion.

The SF90 Spider offers the unique ability to open up its retractable hardtop, so you can hear the pure sound of this exceptional Ferrari. The driver can select one of four modes (eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify) on the eManettino. The all-wheel-drive system contributes to astonishing acceleration times of 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.0 seconds.

The V8 turbo engine’s immensely powerful 780 cv engine is supplemented by three electric motors (one at the rear and two up front), resulting in an unparalleled combined power output of 1,000 cv. This plug-in hybrid system ensures performance levels unmatched by any other production spider.

The two electric motors upfront work with the enhanced dynamic control system, so that when you steer into a corner the car is ready to help you. Torque Vectoring delivers torque independently to the inside and outside wheels, significantly improving traction out of corners and making it easier and more intuitive to drive on the limit with confidence.





Moving into the cabin, Ferrari’s ‘eyes on the road, hands on the steering wheel’ philosophy lets you control almost everything. All without the need to move your hands from the steering wheel. Commands are either via the touchpad or your voice, simply saying, “Ciao Ferrari”. The central instrument cluster is entirely digital, with a 16-inch curved HD screen.

This vehicle will sell out quick no matter what the price. As they say, if you have to ask how much, you can’t afford it.

