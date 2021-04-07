The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid offers an impressive 82 miles per gallon due to it being a hybrid featuring both electric and combustion fueling. Minivans are great people movers, and offer plenty of tech and features. For now, the Pacifica is the only plug-in minivan available, although more will be coming out soon.

The hybrid minivan does require some concessions, it doesn’t offer Chrysler’s convenient Stow ‘n Go seats since the hybrid battery takes the place of the in-floor space where the seats normally disappear into the floor.

All models get their power via a 3.6-liter V6 engine combination with two electric motors giving the van a 260 horsepower total. A 16-kWh battery pack provides the electric miles, and it can fully recharge in about two hours from a 240-volt power supply.

Other than the engine the Pacifica offers many available convenience, safety and luxury features. The upscale interior design is improved and technology will keep your family happy.





