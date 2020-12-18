The Car Coach: 2020 Auto Award Finalists – Are They Important?

With all the new cars, trucks, and SUVs released this year, we review and test drove 100s of cars this year. Which ones are best and why are these auto awards so important to you? Each year the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards jury, of which I’m the past president and current juror, has been judging new vehicles and giving annual awards in three categories. Which vehicles made the finalist list?

The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards jury honors “excellence in innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value in the automotive industry.” A jury of 50 professional automotive journalists drive, evaluate, and vote on the finalists and winners.

Car of the Year:

Genesis G80 – The G80 is a large luxury sedan that has been redesigned and all-new for the 2021 model year.

Hyundai Elantra – The compact Elantra sedan is all-new with a new hybrid and N Line sports performance option.





Nissan Sentra – Nissan’s value -based compact sedan, raises the bar on economy sedans and adds in improved technology.

Truck of the Year:

Ford F-150 – America’s best-selling truck for the past 44 years now offers hybrid and Diesel engine options.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave – Jeep’s mid-size pickup is the first-ever desert-rated Jeep-brand vehicle.

Ram 1500 TRX – Ram comes up with a fearsome 700+ horsepower competitor for the Ford Raptor.

Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Ford Mustang Mach E – The highly anticipated all-electric Mach-E is available in AWD and rear-wheel drive, as a performance-oriented EV crossover.

Genesis GV80 – Genesis’s first SUV that offers three-rows and two engine choices with a futuristic look.

Land Rover Defender – This is a true off-roading icon, with all-new engineering, style, technology, and capability.

Final voting for the awards will happen January 2 through 4, and the winners of the 2021 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards will be announced on January 11, 2021.

The Bottom Line

Why are auto awards important? The final choices in each category have been tested and reviewed by third-party experts, including some of the contributors on Car Coach Reports. 68 percent of buyers check third party automotive reviews for their purchase decisions. The top three awards consumers rely on are Car & Driver, Motor Trend, and North American Car and Truck of the Year.





