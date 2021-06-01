The Car Coach: 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio AWD – Is It Worth It?

WASHINGTON: The 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport AWD has robust engines, sharp handling, and is a crisp ride. The design is Italian and is unique and classy. This luxury sporty compact SUV has personality and is a looker and a joy to drive.

In 2020, the Alfa Romeo added AWD handling which is the best option. The SUV handles crisply with as expected European handling that makes this compact SUV stand out in the crowd.

The Alfa Romeo comes loaded with technology and safety. This includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front parking sensors, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, and automatic high-beam headlights, and more safety features. Optional safety includes available highway driving assist, which helps the car attain semi-autonomous self-driving capability.

The quality of the interior materials is attractive, modern, and offers real wood inlays. This SUV has Italian style and swagger.





Some of the technology features include an 8.8-inch touch screen, easy-to-use touch screen or buttons, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, optional navigation, five USB ports, Bluetooth, optional 10- or 14-Harmon Kardon speaker audio system, and satellite radio.

Prices start at $45,745; our test vehicle came in at $61,240. The Stelvio competes with: Mercedes Benz GLE, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Porsche Macan, and the Jaguar F-Pace, and many more.

Watch the video review. We show you everything you need to know, score it in 10 categories with Car Coach Reports ratings before you go for a test drive. If you have additional questions, put them in the comments below and I’ll be happy to answer.

