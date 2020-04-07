The 2020 Jeep Wrangler diesel is the most fuel efficient and pricey

WASHINGTON: For 2020, Jeep has made the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 available in the four-door Wrangler Unlimited models. The new EcoDiesel is about 400 pounds heavier than Wranglers with the turbocharged four-cylinder or 3.6-liter V-6, but Jeep maintains it’s still going to be the fuel economy champ. The diesel engine puts out 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft.

The same 3L diesel engine is in the Ram truck but has different intake and exhaust manifolds for a more low end for rock crawling. Dana 44 axle, standard 3:73 rear axle ratio, to get better fuel efficiency.

They use a 4:10 rear end in the gas-powered Jeep Rubicon. Skid plate located below the DEF tank in the back. You can only get the diesel in the four-door Jeep and an automatic transmission. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler has the best fuel efficiency of any Jeep, the best range of any Jeep; 22 city, 29 highway and 25 combined MPG’s.

It offers a number of tops, both soft and hard. With its various powertrains, door types, and ‘streetable’ and/or off-road suspensions, the Wrangler has a combo for nearly any buyer.

In the 1960s, the CJ-5 offered a four-cylinder diesel with 62 horsepower and 143 lb-ft of torque. For 2020, Jeep has bolted in a third-generation turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V-6 with 31.9 pounds of boost.





Wrangler’s 30 inches of water-fording ability. Torque comes in around 1400 RPM it is flat to about 2900 RPM which is good for off-road. It’s noisy with soft tops and removable doors and a rough ride. Towing capacity is 3500 pounds.

Jeep increased the front and rear spring rates by 10 percent and added diesel-specific dampers, making the ride noticeably firmer.

The engine alone is a $4000 option and requires a mandatory $2000 upgrade for the eight-speed automatic.

The Sahara stickered at an eye-watering $57,940, and fully loaded Rubicons can climb into the mid-$60s. For bargain shoppers, the diesel can be had on the value menu for under $40,000 in the Wrangler Sport.

You’ll have to wait a year for the diesel to appear in the Gladiator pickup. Check out our review for more details and the Car Coach Reports ratings.



