by Lauren Fix
Audi S4

The Audi S4 has been one of the most popular sports sedans on the market since 2000 when it hit the market. Since then the fast 4-door has grown in size, added more tech, and more sophistication. For 2020 the new 3.0-liter engine delivers 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and sprints from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. That is the faster S4 yet.

The upgraded handling really helps keeps this fast sedan stuck to the road with its new sport suspension, which lowers ride height.

The S sport package can be combined with available dynamic steering, which helps provide increased handling and stability at all speeds and give a more dynamic experience

More safety has been added to almost every vehicle, and the S4 is no exception. A full suite of standard (some optional) driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam assist and, side assist with rear cross-traffic assist, and top view camera that can help drivers navigate the road and traffic even better than what you can see with your own eyes.


My favorite tech addition is the Virtual Cockpit, which I believe is the best navigation system on the market. It pairs with Google Maps and gives you everything you need directly in front of you rather than looking to the center screen.

The EPA estimates the 2020 S4 will earn 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. Prices start at $50,895 for the Premium trim level, Premium Plus: $53,395 and Prestige: $59,345. The Powertrain and Limited warranty that covers 4 years or 50,000 miles plus 1-year of complimentary maintenance.

The 2020 Audi S4 competes with the BMW M3 series, Mercedes Benz AMG C43, Genesis G70,and Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400.

