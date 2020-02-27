Should I Buy a New 2020 Corvette? The Car Coach responds

The redefined Chevrolet Corvette Stingray just won the 2020 North American Car of the Year award, earning the mid-engine masterpiece earning the top spot in Corvette’s history.

Chevy’s first-ever production mid-engine Corvette represents the fastest, most powerful entry-level Corvette in the vehicle’s 66-year history, reaching 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package. The reimagined Vette has an exotic look and modern design inspired by racing and aeronautics.

After spending two days with the Corvette we were very impressed with the quality, the ability to customize the car in multiple configurations, technology, and craftsmanship.





The Corvette is powered by the next-generation 6.2L small-block V-8 LT2 engine and packs 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Purchase the performance exhaust and you add an extra 5 hp and 5 lb-ft torque. Is it worth it, maybe for the better sounding exhaust?

The interior offers a really impressive design and attention to detail. The Corvette has a driver-centric cockpit. All climate controls are on the curved dash between the passengers.

The seats were really comfortable and easier to get in and out of compared to previous models. All of the screens were sleek and modern and easy to configure and were intuitive.

We have been waiting for the arrival of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette for so long, that we could only hope that it would live up to the high expectations? Oh yes, it did.

Best of all is the almost unbelievable price of $59,995. There are so many options to choose from that I doubt many will buy the car with the basics.

The 2020 Corvette looks like a supercar – we take it on the track and on the street to see what it can do. Will I buy a new 2020 Corvette? We will discuss that in our review and you can give us your throats too.

Check out the video and see why everyone is so excited about the new Corvette.

