Memorial Day: How to buy a new car without getting ripped off

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and there are some really great deals on new, used, and certified preowned vehicles. We have seen impressive low-interest rates and delayed first payments for up to 120 days. There are also incentives that might have your thinking to upgrade your ride.

Will the steep discounts motivate car shoppers? There is interest even with the Wuhan Virus or the COVID-19 crisis environment. Cars.com is seeing more people considering buying a new or used vehicle, as many views their car purchase as a much-needed escape and safe mode of transportation.

There seems to be a turn away from big cities and mass transit with fears of the virus and the wanting to have your freedom to go away from any situation. U.S. car sales hit a 30-year low in April, with sales of new cars and trucks down 53% from the previous year, according to automotive research and information website Edmunds.

With shelter-in-place orders gradually lifting across the country, dealerships are gearing up with the usual Memorial Day deals—and this year, those deals may be particularly generous.





The best deals are with trucks and SUVs on 2019 model year vehicles. The average discounts of 17% on full-size trucks, 14.4% on midsize SUVs. and 16.3% on subcompact SUVs compared with the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Discounts are slightly less on 2020 model year vehicles, to the tune of 13.4% on full-size trucks, 11% on midsize SUVs, and 13.5% on subcompact SUVs.

Are you overwhelmed yet? Lauren Fix and Zach Shefska discuss smarter ways to buy a car and save money and lower the stress levels with an advocate. Watch the video and if you are looking for an advocate to purchase a car for you visit Your Automotive Advocate

