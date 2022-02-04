Does the infrastructure bill have another hidden surveillance initiative? Pete Buttigieg, Secretary for the Department of Transportation (DOT), uses the infrastructure spending plan to promote speed cameras nationwide. The DOT has received $6 billion to issue grants to “help cities and towns” with road safety as part of Congress’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. This may sound great at first. But, buried on Page 32 of the National Roadway Safety Strategy.

The US Department of Transportation’s “National Roadway Safety Strategy” includes promoting the use of speed cameras in cities and towns as a “proven safety countermeasure, which was part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed.

So what does all this mean? First, the law creates a new Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It claims to protect drivers and all road users, including people who walk, bike, or use a wheelchair. Buttigieg also said the strategy represents a comprehensive plan to reduce injuries and deaths on America’s roadways. This sounds good for everyone. No one wants road deaths.

Under the plan, one of DOT’s key departmental actions includes providing “noteworthy practices for re-engineering roads to slow down vehicles rather than relying primarily on enforcement to manage speeding” and a goal to “promote speed safety cameras as a proven safety countermeasure.”

Buried on Page 32 of the National Roadway Safety Strategy, items #2 & #3 read:





Key Departmental Actions to Enable Safer Speeds

2. Develop and improve the information available for setting speed limits through Proven Safety Countermeasures and the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices, providing a range of methodologies depending on the context of the roadway. Clarify the applicability and correct use of key criteria used in setting speed limits.

3. Revise and provide noteworthy practices for re-engineering roads to slow down vehicles rather than relying primarily on enforcement to manage speeding. Promote speed safety cameras as a proven safety countermeasure.

Owners of the car will get the ticket in the mail. No proof of who was driving is necessary. The vehicle receives the ticket, and the owner pays the tab.

This is not to promote speeding, lack of paying attention while driving, and poor driving skills are good things.

There are better solutions that don’t take your tax dollars. The UK and Germany have traffic cameras in city centers, but there has been pushback in many states here in the US. Now is this about speeders, or is this really about surveillance cameras to track all drivers. This brings us to the “kill switches” and the push for more EVs in the bill. (The Tax Man Cometh! Infrastructure bill includes new mileage and gas taxes)

Safety is great, as long as the government is in charge. Let’s not fix aging bridges and roadways. Instead, let’s generate more revenue for the government! Watch where you go and track that data and potentially sell it. In Texas, several years ago, the car owner got the ticket in the mail. No proof of who was driving was required. They have been outlawed.

Here is a way to make the roads safer, re-testing every driver every ten years. It brings in revenues, helps bad drivers, creates more jobs, and reduces deaths and insurance rates. That makes more sense.

