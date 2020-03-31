There are a lot of changes coming to the auto industry. Now that the Detroit Auto Show is canceled, bid incentives are coming very soon. Which may mean new car deals for consumers. GM has cut its management corporate pay. However, GM. has retooled its manufacturing

Other companies will follow suit. With plant production shutdown, this is a money savings effort that makes sense. GM was planning to produce ventilators.

General Motors producing ventilators

In refashioning their production line, GM reported that the ventilators were going to be delayed until late April. GM, who previously benefited from the Obama era bailouts, is now producing the ventilators at a reasonable cost. (U.S. government says it lost $11.2 billion on GM bailout – Reuters April 2014)

Executives at GM, which had worked around the clock for a week to convert an Indiana parts plant into a breathing-machine factory, were themselves frustrated over how long it was taking the federal government to finalize terms with its partner Ventec Life Systems Inc., said people familiar with the private deliberations.





GM forged ahead and detailed the ventilator deal in a midday statement that didn’t refer to Trump but disputed him by saying it would be “contributing its resources at cost.” Trump followed up his angry tweets hours later with an order that GM accepts a federal contract that the company and Ventec had been seeking all along.

As for car deals, auto dealers are not selling cars on the showroom floor in many states due to the quarantine, but dealers are selling used and new vehicles online. Deals can still be made through emails and there are many incentives to help save quite a bit of money.

Car repairs stores are also open for consumers to keep their vehicles running during the virus.

However, be preventative. It’s important to not wait for a repair. (Car Coach Reports; Fall Car Care Tips)

The impact for the future of 2020, all depends on the closures. For consumers, this means that there will be great deals for the foreseeable future.

Learn more, watch the video.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/4wk00e-2S8s





