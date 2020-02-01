From Audi to Porsche, a first peek at the Super Bowl auto ads

WASHINGTON: It’s Super Bowl Weekend and Fox sold 77 30-second commercials. There’s no bigger stage for advertising than the Super Bowl, brands spend millions of dollars to show off their products and services, some do a great job and give us memorable commercials we are still talking about all year. Others are just plain stupid and make no sense. For $5.6M for 30-seconds, you better make the most for your money.

Since I cover automotive, I watch for the game and for the car commercials.

Not all the ads have been released, Jeep and FCA are known for keeping their ads under wraps, they are saying “viewers will have to watch closely” its spot has Bill Murray and something to do with Ground Hog Day since it airs on February 2nd.

Toyota will run a 60-second video spot featuring the new 2020 Highlander, GM will tease a Hummer all-electric truck plus there will be some other surprises.





Here are the coolest automotive commercials from Super Bowl 2020.

Each of these is worth watching.

Hyundai – Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai – Courtesy Hyundai USA

It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist. All while paying homage to their beloved Boston.

Hummer – EV – Courtesy GMC

The only part of the pickup shown in the commercial is a new version of the traditional seven-slot Hummer grille. It’s illuminated with “Hummer” spelled out across the grille and a smaller GMC brandmark below it.

Audi – e-Tron Sportback – Let It Go – Courtesy Audi

Embracing the future starts with letting go of the past. Maisie Williams sings Disney’s ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen as she drives to a more sustainable tomorrow in an all-new Audi e-Tron Sportback. The only thing you might not be able to let go of is the song.

Kia Official Big Game Commercial 2020 with Josh Jacobs | “Tough Never Quits” – Courtesy KIA

Kia’s Big Game ad for the All-New Kia Seltos AWD SUV, rookie running back Josh Jacobs returns to the streets of his hometown, Tulsa, Oklahoma, to offer his younger self some powerful words of inspiration.





The Jeep brand will showcase one 60-second spot, but Fiat Chrysler is keeping it under wraps. Reports are that Bill Murray and the movie Ground Hog Day are part of the commercial because, well, it is Feb 2nd. This young man claims to have seen the commercial, and he approves it. The rest of us will have to wait

Genesis GV80- Going Away Party featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – Courtesy Genesis USA

Old luxury, your grandfather’s luxury, had a good run. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bid old school luxury a long-overdue farewell as they introduce Young Luxury and the first-ever SUV from Genesis. The all-new Genesis GV80. After all, young isn’t an age, it’s a mindset.

And the winner is: Porsche – “The Heist” Official Big Game Commercial 2020 – Extended Cut – Courtesy Porsche

This is a car driver’s commercial asking if given the choice of all the cars in the legendary Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, which car would you choose if you had to catch a stolen Porsche? Starring the all-new Taycan.

Watch the video and then let us know Which is your favorite?

Enjoy the big game and we will see you next week!