2021 Genesis G80 – 2021 Genesis G80 Competes with the German cars

Meet the 2021 Genesis G80 Luxury Midsize Sedan. It is dramatically different than the past versions. The Genesis G80 comes with an exciting array of intuitive technology and safety components. This fully redesigned Genesis G80 competes with BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Lexus, and more.

But is it better?

Genesis knew they had to bring their A-game to compete in the luxury sedan market and they really have impressed us. Starting with two engine choices, the 2.5L or 3.5L (Europe gets the diesel engine option) is a step above the standard 2.0L engines, in literally all the entry-level sedans.

The technology was one of the hottest areas for Genesis, from 3-D gauges to the large easy to use touch screen center screen is easy to operate in multiple ways. It’s intuitive and offers massaging seats, heated and ventilated seating as well as impressive safety features to keep you safe on the road and a calming experience for your daily drive.





The new “two-stripe” design LED lighting is very distinctive and makes the G80 stand out on the road during the day or night. The Concierge service of the Genesis Experience is going to win over some buyers from the German vehicles for sure.

Take a look and let us know what you think?

