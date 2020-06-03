2020 Toyota Yaris Review – Is it the best budget car?

The Toyota Yaris a budget-friendly vehicle that has very high fuel economy estimates and a low price. A spirited sports sedan driving experience that’s totally unexpected in an entry-level sub-compact car. Standard safety features include a Low-Speed Pre-Collision System in every trim level, as well as other standard safety features. New for 2020, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added. If you choose the sedan, you’ll be able to get a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.￼ the hatchback is offered with the automatic transmission. If you’re cross-shopping you might know that the Yaris looks very similar to the Mazda2. That’s because they are sharing technology. You will see a lot of similarities including in the interface.￼￼

The Toyota Yaris is a practical choice.

Standard is 16” alloy wheels, that earns high fuel economy and offers lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price. Not unexpected, the acceleration is slow even for the subcompact segment. The fun sporty suspension does come at the cost of road comfort, but the nimble performance makes it easy to park and very drivable.

Inside the Yaris is an attractive interior filled with upscale materials. Tall driers might have a hard time getting comfortable since we are all built differently, please spend some time in any car before buying it. As for cargo room, it is obviously limited as is the interior space. For storage, there is 16.5 cu feet of rear storage, about 2 cubic feet more than the sedan. You can also pull down the 60/40 split second-row for more storage.





The 2020 Toyota Yaris competes with low price Chevy Spark. $14,000; Ford Fiesta, $16,100; Nissan Versa, $15,500; and Yaris Sedan, $16,600. We have reviewed all of these on Car Coach Reports.

Check out the Car Coach Reports rating before you go for a test drive.

