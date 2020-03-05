BUFFALO, NY — The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is one of the reasons why mid-sized trucks are super popular right now. They give you the best of a daily driver and a weekend warrior vehicle and still allow you to help your buddy move a big screen TV. The off-road usage competition is fierce from almost every manufacturer. Ford offers the Ranger in the FX4 package that is the most direct competitor. Toyota offers the Tacoma TRD and TRD PRO off-road trims. Nissan offers the Frontier PRO-4X trim are all designed for off and on-road usage.

Meet the ZR2:

The 2020 Colorado ZR2 combines the nimbleness and maneuverability of a midsize pickup with advanced off-road technology of any vehicle in its class. It’s available as a diesel, we review the V6 as a daily driver. Can it meet your daily driver needs? We know how it performs off-road.

The ZR2 is powered by a V6 engine the earns up to 18 city / 22 highway. On the highway the truck was loud but it was riding on off-road tires, around the local streets it wasn’t as bad but far from quiet. This very capable truck tows up to 5,000 lbs.

The ZR2 is also available in multiple trim levels: Dusk, Midnight and Bison editions; and all the creature comforts you want. The video offers all the details on well-optioned Colorado ZR2 and how each of the 10 categories stacks up to its competition. Prices start at $41,400.





When looking for an off-road truck, there are many factors to consider. However using it as a daily driver requires a good multimedia interface with Apple Car Play, Android Auto and all the safety features that you will keep you and your friends safe on the road too.

Watch the video and see the Colorado ZR2 off-road and on the streets before you take it for a test drive.

