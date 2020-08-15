Trio of boxing cards serve up buffet of fights Saturday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., August 14, 2020 – From famine to feast, professional boxing returns with three cards Saturday with a little something for every fan.

Two popular Belfast born and bred fighters kick off the day from York Hall in London on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Carl Frampton of Belfast (27-2, 15 KOs) faces Darren Traynor of Aberdeen, Scotland (16-3, 7 KOs) in a ten-round lightweight bout, followed by Michael Conlan (13-0, 7 KOs) versus Sofian Takoucht of France (35-4-1, 13 KOs) in a featherweight bout scheduled for ten rounds.

Action gets underway with two undercard bouts early at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, followed by the three fight main card at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT live .

From London to Tulsa, Matchroom Boxing USA takes it to the streets with a card in a unique outdoor pop-up arena in the financial district featuring the first women’s main event featuring unified and undisputed women’s world welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus against hungry Chicago challenger Jessica McCaskill. The five-bout Oklahoma card gets rolling at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.





The boxing day wraps up at the Showtime/PBC Mohegan Sun “Fightsphere” with WBC super-middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix (22-0), age 23, back in the ring against Alexis Roamer Angulo of Colombia (26-1). age 36, Showtime, Start time is 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Frampton moves up to lightweight in return

After his showdown with Jamel Herring in June got shelved due to Herring’s positive COIVD-19 test, Frampton dealt with a late opponent swap for this substitute bout due to visa issues and ended up agreeing to move up in weight to make the bout happen. “Obviously, it was a disaster, the whole lead-up regarding opponents. I have to give MTK Global credit. They assumed there could’ve been {an issue} because of the current situation that the whole world is facing … I think Traynor has been paid by MTK for the last four or five weeks on the chance that this fight may have come about. So, Traynor has been training for me for five weeks. I’ve been training for him for one week,” said Frampton.

Frampton said he “walks round about 150, 148 anyway” and said Traynor was probably doing him a favor. Assuming Frampton does his job, he’d like to see the Herring fight put back on the schedule, and Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he can count on it assuming Herring wins his next bout on September 5.

Matching Frampton with popular countryman Conlan makes for a smart marketing move. Where Frampton is moving up a division, Conlan credits the pandemic for coming our refocused and lighter, saying he can even make 122 pounds.

“I would love a {world title shot} in my next fight. I know it may not be possible the way things stand with the WBO, but 100 percent I’d be happy to challenge for the WBO title next,” said Conlan. “I’d be confident in facing any of {the champions now}. If that was the case, it’d be no problem. But we’ll get this one out of the way Saturday and then 122, here I come.”

Conlan said he’s had the most relaxed fight week ever. Usually, we have the hoopla, the hyperbole, everyone around, having to go here and there to do interviews. It’s been chilled at the hotel, chilled out with the team, having fun. This time I actually brought my PlayStation and I’m playing some “Call of Duty.”

Taking it to the streets of Tulsa

All fighters made weight for the five-fight card in Oklahoma on Saturday. Boxing history is on the line with Cecilia Braekhus poised to beat Joe Louis’s record for title defenses if she prevails against Jessica McCaskill.

David Benevidez blows it on the scale

The title defense is off the table for undefeated super middleweight David Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs), against Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs).

Benavidez failed to make weight missing the mark by 2.8 pounds at 170.8 pounds and will be stripped of his title. Assuming he wins Saturday, his plans for a unification fight down the line with Caleb Plant may be derailed.

A disappointed Benavidez took the blame for missing weight but said he still had a job to do. He said some of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic threw him off his game in the final stretch of cutting weight.





“Those last three pounds wouldn’t come off. Maybe not having the proper things I need, you know, sauna and I was only able to go to the gym for an hour a day since I got here. It’s just a couple different things, but obviously I’m very disappointed.” It is the first time Benavidez has failed to make weight, but not the first time discipline failed him, having served a suspension and being stripped of the WBC title after testing positive for cocaine in late 2018. It leaves a bad taste he can ill afford after being out of the ring for a year if he really wants the big names including Plant and Canelo Alvarez soon.

On the undercard, Rolando “Rolly” Romero of Las Vegas (11-0, 10 KOs) takes on Jackson Marinez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (19-0, 7 KOs) for a WBA lightweight interim title. The card also features the return of Swedish southpaw heavyweight Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) since he impressed fans with a competitive decision loss to Tyson Fury. Wallin faces American veteran Travis Kauffman of Reading, Pennsylvania (32-3, 23 KOs). Now that American fans know who Wallin is, and have gotten to know him through entertaining training demos on social media during the pandemic, he should receive a warm welcome. Kauffman says if he loses, he’s done.

