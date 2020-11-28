Thanksgiving turkey: Jacobs and Rosado fight to disputed split decision

SAN DIEGO, Calif., November 27, 2020 – As if fans hadn’t already gotten enough turkey this Thanksgiving weekend.

Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs of Brooklyn (37-3, 30 KOs) and “King” Gabe Rosado of Philadelphia (25-13-1, 14 KOs) delivered a disappointing fight barely better than a sparring session over 12 lackluster rounds. Neither man really deserved to win, but the nod went to Jacobs by split decision. Scores were 115-113 X 2 for Jacobs, and 115-113 for Rosado.

As if to grind it in, the initial announcement of the winner began with “From Philadelphia,” indicating Rosado had won. But it was quickly corrected to “From Brooklyn” and the correct call for Jacobs.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn commented on Twitter after the fight. "The MC mistake was the highlight of that fight..I felt neither deserved to win!"





The less said about the fight, the better. Over 12 rounds, both fighters landed a total of 78 punches each. That’s over 12 rounds, not even half the super middleweight division average. Jacobs threw 339 punches; Rosado 549 punches. Rosado landed 10 punches in round eight, the only round where either man landed in double digits. To describe the action, even the most skilled writer would need to have the thesaurus open to the page with “boring” on it.

Set against months of trash talk leading up to the fight, it seemed even worse.

We defer to the fighters themselves to explain themselves.

“I don’t think I gave the best performance,” said Jacobs. “I could have done better. There was no crowd, it was a little weird. I was looking for shots to load up, I got right hand happy. I live to see another day with a split decision.

“He’s a game opponent, I didn’t think it was that close. At the same time, I guess let rounds slip through the bag. It was closer than I anticipated. I had good communication with my corner, telling me I was winning rounds. I apologize to the fans who expected a more jam-packed fight. I’ll do better next time.”

Rosado said he thought he won the fight. “I surprised him. I outboxed him. I outjabbed him. I countered him, I made him miss big shots.

"He had a look on his face of defeat. I thought we boxed a great fight, jabbing up and down. I made him miss big shots, I hit him with big shots. They said 'from Philadephia' and I raised my hands. I think he was surprised.





I’m a veteran. I let the emotions get to him. I fought a disciplined fight, a world-class fight. I showed him I can box. He went to war with Canelo and Triple G. I made it look easy. I felt good, I was jabbing up and down. When it was time to exchange, he really didn’t want to,” added Rosado. “No doubt about it, I won today.”

Undercard results: Yeleissinov, Majidov, Tagoe win



Kazakh 2016 Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (10-0, 6 KOs) made quick work of veteran Julius Indongo of Namibia (23-3, 12 KOs) for a vacant minor IBF title. Yeleussinov is a skilled welterweight who wants to take on the top names in this competitive division as soon as 2021 and made a case for himself.

“I told him, he said easy work for him. I told him I’m tough guy, one of the best in the division. For me it’s easy work,” said Yeleussinnov. “More jabs and when he’s open, I needed to work the opening in my time and do this, throw my left hand.” Countryman Gennadiy Golovkin looking on from the audience certainly enjoyed it.

Emmanuel Tagoe of Ghana (32-1, 15 KOs) and Mason Menard of Louisiana (36-5, 25 KOs) went 12 full rounds, with Tagoe getting a majority decision due to one card calling the lopsided fight a draw. It’s fine seeing Tagoe get rounds after being out of the ring, but if he wanted to make a bigger impression he should have stepped on the gas.

Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy (10-0, 6 KOs) scored his tenth win over Brandon Maddox (7-4-1 5 KOs) in a six-round middleweight bout. Ababiy called it a learning experience, saying his training opportunities suffered due to the coronavirus. “Big milestone and on to bigger and better things … This fight opened up my mind,” said Ababiy.

Three-time amateur champion Mahammadrasul Majido of Uzbekistan (3-0, 3 KOs) blasted past unbeaten Puerto Rican Sahret Delgado (9-1, 8 KOs) in three rounds. Delgado has been out of the ring for several years and inactivity left him with little to offer.

