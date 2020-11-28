Home SportsBoxing Thanksgiving turkey: Jacobs and Rosado fight to disputed split decision
BoxingFeaturedSports

Thanksgiving turkey: Jacobs and Rosado fight to disputed split decision

by Gayle Falkenthal
written by Gayle Falkenthal
Daniel Jacobs and Gabe Rosado fought an uninspired contest, with Jacobs getting the edge. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. Jacobs and Rosado

SAN DIEGO, Calif., November 27, 2020 As if fans hadn’t already gotten enough turkey this Thanksgiving weekend.

Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs of Brooklyn (37-3, 30 KOs) and “King” Gabe Rosado of Philadelphia (25-13-1, 14 KOs) delivered a disappointing fight barely better than a sparring session over 12 lackluster rounds. Neither man really deserved to win, but the nod went to Jacobs by split decision. Scores were 115-113 X 2 for Jacobs, and 115-113 for Rosado.

Daniel Jacobs and Gabe Rosado talked the talk but didn't walk the walk. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom. Jacobs and Rosado

Daniel Jacobs and Gabe Rosado talked the talk but didn’t walk the walk. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

As if to grind it in, the initial announcement of the winner began with “From Philadelphia,” indicating Rosado had won. But it was quickly corrected to “From Brooklyn” and the correct call for Jacobs.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn commented on Twitter after the fight. “The MC mistake was the highlight of that fight..I felt neither deserved to win!”


The less said about the fight, the better. Over 12 rounds, both fighters landed a total of 78 punches each. That’s over 12 rounds, not even half the super middleweight division average. Jacobs threw 339 punches; Rosado 549 punches. Rosado landed 10 punches in round eight, the only round where either man landed in double digits. To describe the action, even the most skilled writer would need to have the thesaurus open to the page with “boring” on it.

Daniel Jacobs and Gabe Rosado landed just 78 punches each in 12 rounds. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Set against months of trash talk leading up to the fight, it seemed even worse.

We defer to the fighters themselves to explain themselves.

“I don’t think I gave the best performance,” said Jacobs. “I could have done better. There was no crowd, it was a little weird. I was looking for shots to load up, I got right hand happy. I live to see another day with a split decision.

“He’s a game opponent, I didn’t think it was that close. At the same time, I guess let rounds slip through the bag. It was closer than I anticipated. I had good communication with my corner, telling me I was winning rounds. I apologize to the fans who expected a more jam-packed fight. I’ll do better next time.”

Rosado said he thought he won the fight. “I surprised him. I outboxed him. I outjabbed him. I countered him, I made him miss big shots.

“He had a look on his face of defeat. I thought we boxed a great fight, jabbing up and down. I made him miss big shots, I hit him with big shots. They said ‘from Philadephia’ and I raised my hands. I think he was surprised.


I’m a veteran. I let the emotions get to him. I fought a disciplined fight, a world-class fight. I showed him I can box. He went to war with Canelo and Triple G. I made it look easy. I felt good, I was jabbing up and down. When it was time to exchange, he really didn’t want to,” added Rosado. “No doubt about it, I won today.”

Undercard results: Yeleissinov, Majidov, Tagoe win

Daniyar Yeleussinov stopped Julius Indongo in two quick rounds: Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Daniyar Yeleussinov stopped Julius Indongo in two quick rounds: Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Kazakh 2016 Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (10-0, 6 KOs) made quick work of veteran Julius Indongo of Namibia (23-3, 12 KOs) for a vacant minor IBF title. Yeleussinov is a skilled welterweight who wants to take on the top names in this competitive division as soon as 2021 and made a case for himself.

Gennady Golovkin watches Daniyar Yeleussinov and Julius Indongo during their bout. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“I told him, he said easy work for him. I told him I’m tough guy, one of the best in the division. For me it’s easy work,” said Yeleussinnov. “More jabs and when he’s open, I needed to work the opening in my time and do this, throw my left hand.” Countryman Gennadiy Golovkin looking on from the audience certainly enjoyed it.

Emmanuel Tagoe won his US debut against Mason Menard. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Emmanuel Tagoe of Ghana (32-1, 15 KOs) and Mason Menard of Louisiana (36-5, 25 KOs) went 12 full rounds, with Tagoe getting a majority decision due to one card calling the lopsided fight a draw. It’s fine seeing Tagoe get rounds after being out of the ring, but if he wanted to make a bigger impression he should have stepped on the gas.

Nikita Ababiy and Brandon Maddox fought six rounds to a decision. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy (10-0, 6 KOs) scored his tenth win over Brandon Maddox (7-4-1 5 KOs) in a six-round middleweight bout. Ababiy called it a learning experience, saying his training opportunities suffered due to the coronavirus. “Big milestone and on to bigger and better things … This fight opened up my mind,” said Ababiy.

Mahammadrasul Majidov took out Sahret Delgado in three rounds. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. Jacobs and Rosado

Mahammadrasul Majidov took out Sahret Delgado in three rounds. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Three-time amateur champion Mahammadrasul Majido of Uzbekistan (3-0, 3 KOs) blasted past unbeaten Puerto Rican Sahret Delgado (9-1, 8 KOs) in three rounds. Delgado has been out of the ring for several years and inactivity left him with little to offer.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR, is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Twitter and Instagram at @PRProSanDiego.

Copyright © 2020 by Falcon Valley Group

 

 

.

 

 

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Gayle Falkenthal

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, MS, APR, is President of the Falcon Valley Group, a San Diego based communications consulting firm. Falkenthal is a veteran award-winning broadcast and print journalist, editor, producer, talk host and commentator. She is an instructor at National University in San Diego, and previously taught in the School of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State University.

You may also like

Israel steps up big bangs for Iran’s nuclear...

Releasing the Kraken means releasing Election 2020 truths

Thanksgiving boxing buffet: Jacobs vs Rosado, Dubois vs...

A look into the left’s thought and morality...

NFL 2020 Thanksgiving Week 12 Preview and Bettor’s...

Time to vanquish election Gotham with Truth, Justice,...

Hollywood spox Milano calls for unity; Trump supporters...

Mulan: Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD review

President Donald Trump celebrates Dow 30,000. Recovery on...

Thanksgiving Day 2020 stock market hours and settlement...