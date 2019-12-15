Terence Crawford makes the Mean Machine pay the price

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 14, 2019 – Terence “Bud” Crawford was expected to walk over mandatory challenger Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavailiauskus of Lithuania. Someone forgot to tell Kavaliauskus. It was good news for fans, who got far more entertainment in the main event than anticipated.

While Kavailiauskus was up to the challenge, Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) shut down the effort and prevailed with a ninth-round knockout win at 44 seconds of the round. Crawford retains his WBO Welterweight World Title. Kavailiauskus (21-2-1, 17 KOs) suffers his first professional loss.

Kavailiauskus showed he didn’t fear Crawford. The solid Lithuanian put himself right in front of the champion and hurt Crawford fighting from the southpaw stance in multiple rounds during the first half of the fight. Solid rights landed to the head, and a second-round knockdown was smothered and missed by the referee when Crawford clinched before his knees hit the canvas. It was ruled a slip.

Opponents pay the price for tagging Crawford and pissing him off. He takes exception to it. Crawford dialed up his impressive mean streak and regrouped behind an orthodox stance to take it to the Lithuanian. Crawford scored a seventh-round knockdown, and traded shots in a wild eighth round, Kavailiaukus made it to the ninth round, but Crawford caught him early with a hard right to the top of the head, and the fight was over.





“I thought I’d entertain y’all for a bit,” said Crawford. “He’s a strong fighter, durable, and I thought I’d give the crowd something to cheer about.”

Crawford denied ever being hurt by Kavailiauskus. “He caught me with a good shot as I was bending down (in the second round). And I was, all right, let’s step to him. I walked through everything he threw all night.”

Crawford said before the eighth round, trainer Brian McIntyre told Crawford to stop loading up for a single knockout punch. “The first couple of clean shots I landed, I knew I hurt him. I wanted to give the crowd what they wanted, a knockout. But when I started letting my hands go, I landed more fatal shots,” said Crawford.

Crawford’s performance markedly improved when he took the orthodox stance. Why did he start the fight as a southpaw? Crawford said it was the pre-fight strategy to start southpaw, jab, and get a feel for the Lithuanian. Crawford simply adjusted when he needs to adjust.

Credit to Kavailiaukus, who turned out to be fearless and tougher than expected. It makes Crawford’s demolition even more impressive.

Crawford’s biggest challenge remains the failure of his top opponents to get in the ring with him. Asked the inevitable questions after his win, Crawford said, “Listen, I’ve been saying, I’ll fight anybody. I’ve been saying that for how long? I’m not ducking anyone on the PBC side or even the Top Rank side. I’ve said; y’all pick ‘em, I’ll fight ‘em. There’s no need to say any names. I want to fight all the top guys,” said Crawford. With Errol Spence Jr. on the sidelines recovering from his vehicle accident, the likely foe in 2020 will be Shawn Porter. Credit to Porter for showing up his PBC stablemates if he does.

Teofimo Lopez delivers on the talk

The co-main event lived up to the hype. Upstart Teofimo Lopez of Brooklyn (15-0, 12 KOs) delivered a stunning second-round knockout to win the IBF Lightweight World Championship from Richard Commey of Ghana (29-3, 26 KOs). Lopez becomes the first boxer of Honduran descent to win a world title.

Commey was expected to be Lopez’s biggest test. He is a rugged competitor who worked long and hardback from two losses to win his title, and he wasn’t about to meekly hand it over. Lopez gave him no choice.

After a first-round where Commey landed a few rangefinding right hooks, Lopez moved in a little closer in the second and delivered a right hook flush to Commey’s head with maximum force. Commey fell to his knees. He attempted to stand right back up but underestimated the damage done by Lopez. Commey was in bad shape, wobbling across the ring. He gathered himself during the referee’s count, but it was academic. Lopez moved in and landed a dozen unanswered power punches before the bout was stopped at 1:13 of round two.

The normally talkative Lopez was overwhelmed with the significance of the moment in his young career. “I’m at a loss for words right now. This is a dream come true,” said Lopez. “{Commey} is a bad man. His shot could’ve done the same to me if he hit me with that shot.”





Turning his attention ringside, Lopez looked out at lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko seated there. “You all know who I want to fight next. 2020 is going to be a big year. ‘The Takeover’ has arrived, and you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Lomachenko entered the ring, where he and Lopez posed for some (seemingly) friendly photos. “We want to ‘unificate’ all four titles,” said Lomachenko. “Now he’s a world champion and now he’s in position to fight me.” Asked about the performance, Lomachenko said he didn’t really know what he’d just witnessed, because it happened so fast. If “The Matrix” can’t dissect it, forget the rest of us trying to do it.

At 22 years old, Lopez is a phenomenon boxing needs. He’s brash, he’s talented, and he’s hungry for glory in the ring. He has crowd-pleasing power and confidence. Now that he has a title, he’s of interest to Lomachenko. When champions dare to be great, no one walks away a loser.

Michael Conlan gets his revenge over nemesis Vladimir Nikitin

Michael Conlan of Ireland (13-0, 7 KOs) got his longed-for revenge against Olympic Games nemesis Vladimir Nikitin of Russia (3-1) via a solid unanimous decision win. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92. Conlan boxed smartly in the early rounds, but Nikitin was able to draw Conlan into a brawl suiting his style better. Conlan was happy to trade leather and dish some punishment. He could have won the fight from the outside, but surely it felt good to dish it out.

“It was a lot of pressure going into that fight, but it’s nice to get it done,” said Conlan. “I just needed to get that one back. I needed to right this wrong. Full credit to Nikitin, who fought his heart out. There’s no bad blood. There never was. Now, we can put this chapter of my career behind me.”

The pair both left with cuts, but Conlan didn’t let it bother him, and it’s doubtful he even cared. Conlan said he would enjoy Christmas in New York and at home in Ireland before thinking about what’s to come in 2020.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist covering the Sweet Science for Communities and for boxing fans worldwide. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

Copyright © 2019 by Falcon Valley Group