Superfly 4: Estrada vs Cuadras and Roman Gonzalez return in Mexico City Friday

SAN DIEGO, Calif. October 22, 2020 – The original “Superfly” tournament in 2017 put together three bouts with top ten ranked super flyweights, generating fresh interest among boxing fans from the moment it was announced.

The event delivered even more action than expected, with WBC World Super Flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico defeating countryman Carlos Cuadras by the narrowest possible decision, and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez of Nicaragua suffering a shocking knockout loss to Srisikat Sor Rungvisai of Thailand.

Two additional “Superfly” tournaments followed to much acclaim. Although Friday’s card in Mexico City isn’t taking place under the “Superfly” banner, call it the fourth edition anyway.

The bout airs on DAZN USA on Friday, October 23, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT live from the TV Azteca studios in Mexico City – not to be confused with the massive Azteca Stadium.





El Gallo Estrada and Principe Cuadras meet again

In the main event, Estrada (40-3, 27 KOs) and Cuadras (39-3-1, 27 KOs) finally get the opportunity to face each other a second time. The winner will likely face the victor in the co-main event between the resurgent WBA World Super Flyweight Gonzalez (49-2-1, 41 KOs) or his opponent, Israel Gonzalez of Mexico (25-3, 11 KOs).

The third bout in this de facto tournament puts WBC World Flyweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico City (16-1, 12 KOs) against journeyman Moises Calleros of Mexico (33-9-1, 17 KOs).

“I am excited to return to the ring,” said Estrada. “It has been tough months for the whole world and we want to give a great show to all the fans of this sport.

“The first fight against Cuadras was a good fight, without a doubt this will be too. Also, we are going to share the show Chocolatito and I and if everything goes well, we hope to see each other again soon.”

Estrada has only improved his standing in the division since beating Cuadras, avenging a close majority decision loss to Rungvisai with a definitive victory in 2019. At age 30 Estrada has never looked better. But the confident, charismatic Cuadras insists he’s going to even the score.

“I am better prepared this time,” said Cuadras. “I think I’m going to arrive very fast and invincible and I’m going to give the Rooster his medicine. So, let the Rooster take care because I’m going to tear his head off. It’s going to be an honor to win The Ring magazine and WBC belt as well.”

Estrada is even more of a favorite now than when he first faced Cuadras, who has struggled with problems inside and outside the ring since the first fight. He has the talent to pull off an upset, but it’s a stretch.

Chocolatito Gonzalez seeks a return to greatness

Even his greatest admirers figured Roman Gonzalez would never again regain his number one pound-for-pound ranking after suffering his KO loss to Rungvisai, along with the death of his longtime beloved trainer Arnulfo Obando just a few months later at the age of 53.

But the Nicaraguan regrouped, and with new trainer Edgar Hernandez and his father in his corner, Gonzalez has staged a comeback including his knockout defeat of Kal Yafai in February. Pending an expected win over Israel Gonzalez, Chocolatito is poised for a long awaiting rematch against Estrada, who he defeated with ease by unanimous decision at flyweight in 2012. It’s a fight that deserves a massive audience. Here’s hoping fans get to see it up close.

“I want to thank God for giving me the strength to endure the sport I love and defend my World title,” said Gonzalez. “I want to thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing as well as my family of Teiken. I also want to thank all my fans, especially my Mexican friends and Zanfer Promotions for giving me this great opportunity, it is truly a blessing to fight in Mexico and I am ready to give my all on October 23.”





Gonzalez shouldn’t embarrass himself in his third title fight, losing but performing well going the distance against Kal Yafai and suffering a 10th round TKO loss to IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Julio Cesar Martinez stays busy

Julio Cesar Martinez worked hard in his first successful title defense in February in a thrilling, all-action fight, going the distance for the first time. No doubt Martinez will do what it takes to end the fight before the final bell this time, and shouldn’t have any trouble with Calleros, who hasn’t faced anywhere near the same level of opposition.

Undercard lineup features young American talent

Several fights on the undercard are well worth your time and attention.

Super middleweight Diego Pacheco of Los Angeles (9-0, 7 KOs) returns for his second fight in 2020. Still just 19 years old, Pacheco is among the most promising young talents in the 168-pound decision, where all roads eventually lead to Canelo Alvarez.

“I am in a great place right now in my career, I’m just where I want to be, I’m 9-0, soon to be 10-0, and now talking about becoming a contender,” said Pacheco. “I feel like this is a really critical time in my career but that we’re on the right path to where we want to go.

“I’m a lot taller than most of the fighters in my division, which makes me longer than them and I can control the distance, but when I do get in there with people that are my high and have my reach, I think my boxing skill just higher than my opponents and rivals in the division.”

Promising young American middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (5-0, 4 KOs) shouldn’t have any trouble with Esau Herrera of Mexico (19-11-1, 8 KOs), who has lost six of his last eight bouts including a first-round knockout by Nathaniel Gallimore. It’s a paycheck. Enjoy the power-punching Williams in action while it lasts.

Otha Jones III of Toledo (5-0, 2 KOs) enters his sixth professional fight at age 20 against Kevin Montiel Mendoza (6-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico, age 21. This is an equal fight among young and hungry lightweight division prospects and precisely the right kind of fight at this stage of their careers. Hat tip, guys.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

