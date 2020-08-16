Slow burn: Carl Frampton warms up to TKO7 win

SAN DIEGO, Calif., August 15, 2020 – Carl “The Jackal” Frampton took a few rounds to get in gear, but when he did, he had little trouble with Darren Traynor. Belfast’s first world champion scored a seventh-round TKO win over replacement opponent Traynor from Aberdeen, Scotland.

Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) didn’t expect Traynor (16-4, 7 KOs) to see the second half of the fight, but Traynor was still standing in front of him in the sixth round. Blame Frampton for being sluggish due to coming up to the featherweight 135-pound limit to make the fight happen.

If he recalled his pre-fight declaration in the ring, it worked. At the end of the round, Frampton blasted Traynor with a hard left hand to the body, dropping him face first to the canvas. Traynor managed to get up and beat the count at the bell.

As Traynor came out for the seventh round, he quickly realized he’d be in for more of the same as Frampton returned to the left hook to the liver. Traynor had no appetite for it. He took one more shot and while he didn’t wobble, he waved his hand in the air signaling his day in the ring was done.





Frampton said he was happy to get the win. “Far from my best, but I suppose – people talk about doing rounds. I don’t think it’s going to harm me doing the rounds,” admitted Frampton. “If I had the chance to take him out in the first round I would have done it. But he’s a tough kid.”

Frampton said it was more important to get the job done without a misstep. “If I slipped up here, I can’t slip on a banana peel. Once I started landing my jab and hurting him a few times with the jabs, then landing the body shots in the second half of the fight.”

Out on Boxing Twitter, WBO super featherweight champion and future opponent Jamel Herring was cheering the Jackal on. Frampton and Herring were scheduled to fight in June, but a positive COVID-19 test derailed the fight. Now that Frampton has done his job, Herring will need to do his job against Jonathan Oquendo on September 5 to deliver the Herring vs. Frampton showdown to appreciative fans.

Frampton said fighting a bigger opponent ended up being better preparation for Herring than his original opponent “Darren isn’t a southpaw but the dimensions are similar. But I know I need to be a lot better for Herring. Onward and upward.”

Mick Conlan squeaks out a TKO10 win



Michael Conlan of Belfast (14-0, 8 KOs) mustered up a stoppage win against Sofian Takoucht of France (35-5-1, 13 KOs) with just over a minute left in their ten round featherweight bout. Conlan connected on a right hook to wobble Takoucht, and Conlan seized his chance to swarm the challenger and force referee Richie Gray to step in.

“It might be the last round, but I still did it,” said Conlan after the fight.

The bout was marred by repeated low blows by Conlan. Gray docked Conlan a point in the fourth round and did it again in the fifth round. With half the rounds in the bout left, Conlan had to tread carefully moving forward or he risked losing by disqualification. “I’m experienced in the fight game. I know I can just go for the head,” said Conlan.”

How concerned was trainer Adam Booth looking on? “I had to make sure we readjusted a little bit,” said Booth. “One was low a little bit because he threw it low, the other was because his head was pulled down. We had to headhunt a bit more.”

Conlan credits the pandemic for coming out refocused and lighter, saying he can make 122 pounds. Does Booth think his fighter is ready for a title fight moving down four pounds to super bantamweight where Conlan is ranked third by the WBO and teed up for a title fight against the winner of a likely Stephen Fulton and Angelo Leo fight? “World title fight? Now. I would take it tomorrow,” declared Booth.

Takoucht is a former European champion and a recent world title challenger, but he lost to Josh Warrington by stoppage and would pale in comparison to the quality sparring partners Conlan has teed it up with in Los Angeles.





Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR, is President/Owner of the Falcon Valley Group in San Diego, California. She is also a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities.

Copyright © 2020 by Falcon Valley Group