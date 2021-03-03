Serhii Bohachuk enjoys his work in the boxing ring

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 2, 2021 – When it comes right down to it, boxing fans all love knockouts. A talented super welterweight with 18 knockouts in 18 fights should be a well-known name.

Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine has fought 16 of those 18 pro bouts in front of appreciative audiences in boxing crazy Southern California. Meanwhile, he keeps working toward the breakout performance he needs to snap the rest of the boxing world to attention. He hopes to get it done on Wednesday, March 4, in his national US television debut on the Ring City USA platform.

Bohachuk faces Brandon Adams of Los Angeles (22-3, 14 KOs) in the main event from the Municipal Boxing Gym Felix Pagan Pintor in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. At stake is his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title. The card begins at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

“I’m extremely happy to be on national TV for the first time. I want to show the American people not only great boxing, but also a great person, a great human being. I want to make everybody happy, to make the fight entertaining, to make them memorize it. That’s my dream and that’s my goal,” said Bohachuk.





An opportunity worth the wait



Bohachuk and Adams were scheduled to fight in December, but a positive COVID-19 test sidelined Bohachuk from the fight scheduled at home for the pair at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood. Instead, they’ll reconvene a few thousand miles east.

Bohachuk made a brief appearance on Ring City, watching the Adams second-round knockout against Sanny Duversonne on December 3, offering a few comments and greetings to the fans.

“I wasn’t surprised at the result. When it comes to Adams, I’ve watched his previous fights. I’ve learned his style. I didn’t pick up anything new. I’m preparing hard for this fight,” said Bohachuk. “After that, we’ll see what happens. I don’t want to release all my plans, but my goal is a belt in this weight division.”

It’s no small challenge with significant competition in the division among the veteran champions including Jermell Charlo, Jarrett Hurd, Erislandy Lara, and Brian Castano. But most of the RING Magazine rated top ten are over 30 years old. There’s a rush of talent under 25, including Bohachuk, Israil Madrimov, Charles Conwell, Tim Tszyu, and Sebastian Fundora. To make any noise in this division is a serious accomplishment.

“I’m very ambitious. Of course, I see myself with all these top fighters. But more than that, I see myself a champion in this category,” said Bohachuk.

“I had a big amateur career in the Ukraine, but always I felt it wasn’t enough. In the amateurs, I didn’t even sweat after third rounds. For my future, I had to come to the US and continue my career here. Lucky enough, I’ve got people who saw me and saw my future as a professional boxer.”

Bohachuk: ‘Manny’s teaching me to be a smart fighter’

Bohachuk likes to get right to business in the ring, courtesy of a wicked right hand. He’s only gone past the fifth round once. Now approaching his second bout with Robles, Bohachuk says the two are working to add defensive skills to his toolkit.

“I found out Manny gives attention to my defense technique,” said Bohachuk. “I always learn something new from Manny. He spends a lot of one on one time with me. We’re not only teacher and student, we’ve become close friends. It’s helping my training and future career.

“Most importantly, Manny’s teaching me to be a smart fighter in the ring. It’s not necessarily to win by KO. You can win, fight 10, 12 rounds, but always smart with your opponent,” added Bohachuk.

Bohachuk says he follows the examples set by his countrymen the Klitschko Brothers, along with Vasily Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk, all world champions. He says they support him, but the person who gives him confidence is the man in the mirror.





“The biggest confidence I get is in myself. I’m ready to fight any of (the champions). Very motivated, very ambitious. My biggest idol in my life is myself,” says Bohachuk.

“I hope this year will be much different than previous years. I’m starting with a very serious opponent. I hope it will open up the future when I step in the ring. I don’t think about my record, 18 wins, 18 KO. It’s to win. Points, knockouts, it will happen during the fight. My goal isn’t my opponent on the floor, it’s the referee raising my hand. It’s not my fault my punches are so hard!” laughed Bohachuk.

What’s quickly apparent in conversation with Bohachuk, even with a translator, or by following him on social media, is his playful sense of humor. For fans who enjoy the fun-loving Usyk, it seems baked into the Ukrainian DNA.

“I am delighted to be surrounded by happy people. If a person is next to me, I’ll try to cheer him up and put a smile on his face. It’s part of the Ukrainian character. I like to always be positive. Even in this hard COVID year, I always like to find something to cheer about, to laugh about,” said Bohachuk. (For the record, his translator agreed). Even after a tough year for everyone, Bohachuk says “COVID will be fine, life is going on.”

Like other Eastern European fighters who want to engage with the American fans, Bohachuk Is working on English by watching news and sports and interacting on social media. He surprises many fans by responding to comments and encouraging people to follow him. It’s @SBohachuk on Twitter and @Serhii_Bohachuk on Instagram.

“I like when people follow me. I like when people appreciate my hard work. Hello to all of you, thank you for your support. I don’t want to disappoint them in the future,” said Bohachuk. He admits to being a little shy about speaking English, but “when I’m shopping by myself for food or clothing, I have to open my mouth and try in English.”

Bohachuk gets a true test from Adams on Thursday

With trainer Robles, Bohachuk says instructions come in English, Spanish, and Russian, too. “During sparring, I can hear Manny screaming,” says Bohachuk. Bohachuk takes the credit for teaching Robles, but Robles says it’s important to him he’s able to communicate with the Eastern European athletes he works with.

“I’ve worked with many fighters from former Soviet countries in which, they all have their own native language. Some truly great people from that region. I had to learn the language a little bit when I visited to be able to communicate with the boxers. Dobre Ulta (Good morning!),” said Robles.

Bohachuk has a golden opportunity to step up against Adams and prove the numbers on BoxRec carry real weight. Adams is a determined opponent with serious power at super welterweight. His career was stalled when he took a chance with his successful run on “The Contender” series, where he won season five. His only loss since then was to Jermall Charlo in a 12-round decision at middleweight, nothing to hang his head about. The 31-year-old Adams will be a significant test. The sure winners: the fans.

“For my fans and people who follow me, thank you for the support. This fight on March 4th, I’ll show my fans a very int fight. Smart pressure, I’ll show my fans a new Serhii Bohachuk.” A little of the old Bohachuk would be fine, too.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR, is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on social media at@PRProSanDiego.

Please credit “Gayle Falkenthal for Communities Digital News” when quoting from or linking to this story.

Copyright © 2021 by Falcon Valley Group