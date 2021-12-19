Ramirez outlasts Gonzalez; Estrada and Serrano shine, and Jake Paul gets KO

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 18, 2021 – Mexican southpaw Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) had to put in hard work against Yunieski Gonzalez of Miami via Cuba (21-4, 17 KOs), delighting the fans in San Antonio with a hardcore action fight. Gonzalez drew Ramirez into a slugfest, forcing Ramirez to eat far more punches than necessary, Ramirez finally settled down, began to gain ground, and referee Rafael Ramos did so at 1:23 of round ten;

“It was a great fight. I had a great fighter in front of me,” said Ramirez. “I knew it would be a hard fight. The first time I saw him, I knew it would be a good fight. He wasn’t afraid or had nothing to lose. Now it’s time for a big challenge.” Ramirez called out the WBA light heavyweight champion.”(Dmitry) Bivol, you can’t run anymore.”

Gonzalez was willing to take his chances and buzzed Ramirez several times. Ramirez showed a good chin, but so did the resilient Cuban. ButGonzalez’ss punches started losing steam while Ramirez finally found his way to the body so he could wear Gonzalez down. “I knew that it would take time. I tried the body shots, but he was prepared,” said Gonzalez. “The first four rounds, I was like, ‘I’ll keep going and the knockout will come.” Gonzalez said he may have bruised the knuckled on his right hand midway through the fight. “A little bit, yeah I get hurt. But we have to pay the price, right?” he laughed. “It was an excellent night. He has everything it takes to be a world champion again,” said an emotional Gonzalez.”I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m a warrior. I came here and delivered a great fight. That’s all I can do. In a great fight like this, you can win or lose. I made sure the fans were happy.”

Estrada: ‘Not many fighters can hang with me’

Two division champion Seniesa Estrada of Los Angeles (22-0, 9 KOs) delivered another impressive offensive show, successfully defending her WBA World Minimumweight title against Maria Santizo of Guatemala (9-1, 5 KOs) with a fourth-round stoppage.

Estrada threw nothing but power shots. Santizo held up well and kept Estrada honest, but few women punch as hard as Estrada. You won’t see a harder left hook thrown by any woman pro. If rounds were three minutes, the stoppage would have come much earlier.” Honestly, I think there’s not many fighters who can hang with me at all for three minutes,” said Estrada.”It’s amazing to be here to represent women’s boxing, and I’m trying to do it and represent the best I can,” said Estrada.

She said her corner urged her to be patient. “I knew I was going to knock her out tonight, I was trying to do it too early. I got caught a little bit,” admitted Estrada.”I’ve been practicing my southpaw stance. I caught her with that overhand left I’ve been envisioning in my head. I was very surprised how well she was taking my body punches. She’s 9-0 for a reason.”

Estrada says her next goal is to unify titles with the IBF minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle as her first fight in 2022.

Roach Jr., Esparza winners on undercard

Lamont Roach Jr. of Maryland (22-1-1, 9 KOs) battled tough Nicaraguan veteran Rene Alvarado 32-11, 21 KOs) for ten hard rounds to win a unanimous decision. Scores were 100-90 and 98-92 twice. Many of the rounds were competitive, but Roach Jr. landed the harder, more accurate punches. Alvarado did his best to overwhelm Roach Jr. with aggression, but Roach Jr. took the opportunity to land clean counterpunches while remaining defensively responsible. Roach Jr. will likely face the winner of the WBA super featherweight title fight between champion Roger Gutierrez and Charles Colbert next year.

Marlen Esparza of Houston (11-1, 1 KO) scored a unanimous decision over Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City (31-5, 5 KOs). Scores were 100-88, 99-90, and 95-94. The bout was marred by two lousy referee calls on knockdowns for Esparza when they were caused by pushing. One judge ignored those 10-8 rounds, and while Esparza still won, it’s frustrating for everyone involved. Esparza outlanded Ortiz by 88to 66 punches. Esparza retains her WBC World Flyweight title.

Memo to Al Haymon: More David Morrell Jr. in 2022

Former Cuban amateur standout David Morrell Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) concluded a successful 2021 with a fourth-round TKO over Alantez Fox of Maryland (28-3-1, 13 KOs). Morrell Jr.went right after Fox and wore him down with his sheer aggression. Morrell Jr. scored a knockdown, and when Fox got up, he was right back in the fire. His father and trainer saw no reason to let his son take any more punishment and made the tough but responsible call to wave off the fight.

“We were just working in there, just like we do in the gym,” said Morrell Jr. “They told me to let my hands go, so I did. Fox didn’t have the power to keep me off of him. So I knew that I had to take advantage of it. I felt comfortable in there and that made it easy for me.” The 23-year-old Morell Jr. wins a regular WBA super middleweight title. MorrellJr.’s new year’s resolution should be to fight more than twice in 2022.

Jake Paul Thrills Fans with Knockout Punch



Love him or hate him, Jake Paul has become a legit force in boxing. Ask the 18,685 people who bought tickets in Tampa. The “Problem Child” (5-0, 4 KOs) made MMA competitor Tyron Woodley regret taking the rematch on short notice. Paul drilled Woodley with a right hook, dropping him cold at 2:10 of round six. We will step aside and let you see it for yourself. The fight will air again on Showtime on December 28.

“This is as real as it gets, just like my right hand,” said Paul after the fight. “Tyron is a legendDon’t’t take anything away from his career as a UFC Champion. I respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice because Tommy Fury backed out of the fight. That was a tough fight right there.” Paul said blood was in his eyes from an elbow thrown by Woodley, but he got the job done” “I was setting up the shot the whole fight, and he didn’t see it coming.”

“This has to be the greatest moment of my life,” exclaimed Paul” “Look at what I just did. Look at the year I just had. Unprecedented. One of the most valuable boxers in this sport. Four fights. Four massive pay-per-views in 13 monthsI’veve knocked out every single person thaI’veve fought. Every single person that I’ve fought.”

Both Paul and Woodley landed 43 punches. Paul threw 170, Woodley 184 over six rounds. Neither man landed more than ten punches per round, and sometimes in low single digits. Other than the knockout, not a single quality punch was landed by either party. The fight wasn’t competitive or entertaining. But fans who admire Paul seem to feel they got their money’s worth from the PPV.

Amanda Serrano: Ready for Katie Taylor

Five division champion Amanda Serrano of Brooklyn (42-1-1, 31 KOs) was the class of the lineup, pounding Miriam Gutierrez of Spain (14-2,5 KOs) over ten brutal rounds. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 99-90. Gutierrez was the bigger woman in the ring, and it helped her weather the storm. “She’s a tough fighter,” said Serrano. “I fought the best Miriam Gutierrez and I beat her”

“I love [attacking ]the body. I love [attacking] the head. I love throwing body shot”,” said Serrano” “It feels awesome to get this reception. I have to thank Jake Paul. If it wasn’t for him and him pushing me, none of these people would know who I a”.” Serrano says she’s ready for a showdown with unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor. “I don’t think she’s as strong as Miriam, so I think I’m OK,” said Serrano,

Williams ‘one and done’ with win over Gore

In the battle for bragging rights between the NBA and NFL, hoopster Deron Williams defeats former running back Frank Gore by split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35). The exhibition was a wild hot mess, more like an organized street brawl. Williams has dabbled in combat sports, and it showed. He also had superior conditioning. Gore found out thNFL’s’s 30-second clock is a lot more forgiving than 60 seconds between three-minute rounds.

“Honestly, I probably looked terrible out there,” said Williams. “I felt like my last five sparring sessions I was on point. As soon as you get out here and you start getting touched, it’s’ a whole different thing. All your training goes out the window. It was fun. I had a chance to get out here. But like I said coming in, it’s one and done.”

