Platano power: Rosario defeats Williams, Alvarez storms back

SAN DIEGO, Calif., January 18, 2020 – Julian “JRock” Williams knows the thrill of scoring an upset win. On Saturday, it was his opponent who felt the same elation hearing those magic words, “and the new.”

Jeison “Banana” Rosario of the Dominican Republic (20-1-1, 14 KOs) is now the WBA and IBF unified super welterweight champion after a fifth-round TKO over the heavily favored Williams (27-2-1. 16 KOs). Rosario turned in an exceptional performance against the Philadelphia native who’d hoped to celebrate his upset victory fighting at home for the first time since 2011.

Rosario broke down in tears upon hearing the official announcement. “I’m so emotional in this moment right now,” said Rosario. “When I lost my last fight I said I will never lose again until I become champion of the world and that’s what happened tonight. I came prepared. I knew before the fight that I was going to win it.”

Rosario gave his team the credit for the victory. “I had a 16-week training camp and that prepared me for this. My life is changed forever and I can support my family in a whole new way. I realized that I was going to win, once I was offered the fight. I knew that if I made the sacrifice, that I would do what I did tonight. I knew it 16 weeks ago.”





The partisan crowd at Temple University’s Liacouras Center wanted in on the party. But Rosario crashed the celebration. He showed no fear of the champion and engaged from the start of the fight with smart punch selection. Williams suffered a cut over the left eye in the second round. He said later it didn’t affect his performance.

Williams won the first two rounds, but Rosario made them competitive. Rosario turned the fight in his favor in the third round. Williams seemed to tire as Rosario slowly but surely gained ground, and started catching on to Williams’ timing.

In the fifth, Rosario came right at Williams, caught him with a terrific right hook followed by a left and several other punches. Williams stumbled, falling on the ropes although he didn’t go down. Rosario wasn’t going to squander the opportunity and blasted Williams with hard shots. Referee Benjy Esteves saw the damage being done to Williams and waved off the fight at 1:37 of the round.

At the time of the stoppage, Rosario was ahead 39-37 on two cards, and the third was 38-38.

Williams was gracious in defeat and made no excuses about the loss. “I wasn’t surprised he was so good. I told everybody he’s a real fighter. I have to accept it. The cut blurred my vision a little bit, but it wasn’t the reason why I lost. He was the better fighter tonight.”

There is a rematch clause, and Williams said he’d see Rosario again soon.

Undercard results from Philadelphia: Colbert, Spencer, Mielnicki Jr. win

Junior lightweight prospect Chris Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs) stepped up in competition and won a solid but unexciting fight by unanimous decision over former world champion Jezreel Corrales of Panama (23-4, 9 KOs). Scores were 117-110 X 2 and 116-111. Sometimes styles make fights look awkward, and this was a good example. Colbert scored a flash knockdown in the 10th round as Corrales’ knee hit the canvas, but it wasn’t a difference-maker. Even if the bout didn’t thrill the fans, it was a step up in competition for Colbert and he passed the test with ease.

On the undercard, two teenage prospects had a good night. Middleweight Joey Spencer of Michigan (10-0, 7 KOs), age 19, went the distance but was never challenged by Erik Spring (13-4-2, 1 KO), age 35, of Reading, Pennsylvania to win a shutout unanimous decision.

Welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. of New Jersey (4-0, 3 KOs) sent his fans in the house home happy. The 17-year-old went the distance for the first time, showing mature punch selection and throwing 30 off his 45 power punches to the body in four rounds to defeat 27-year-old Preston Wilson of West Virginia (6-3-1, 4 KOs) with scores of 40-36 on all three cards.

Alvarez storms back into the light heavyweight mix

Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (25-1, 13 KOs) picked up where he left off as if he’d never lost his rematch to Sergey Kovalev 11 months ago. After seven less than inspiring rounds, Alvarez delivered the first 2020 Knockout of the Year nominee, dropping Michael Seals of Mobile, Alabama (24-3, 18 KOs) with an impressive counter right hook at the 3:00 bell ending the seventh round.





Alvarez wasn’t known as a power puncher before he scored the upset win over Kovalev, but when he lands the right punch, even Deontay Wilder might be impressed. He caught Seals coming in with his own right hand as he let his left hand drop, and the combined force resembled the famous knockout of Manny Pacquiao by Juan Manual Marquez.

“During training camp, we practiced {the right hand} over and over. My trainer was mad at me at first because I wasn’t doing what he was asking,” said Alvarez after his win. “I was out of the ring for 11 months. I wanted to come back as the fighter that beat Kovalev, and this is what we practiced for.”

It was Alvarez’s first fight since handing the WBO title back to Kovalev. Alvarez can now revive his ambitions of fighting the titleholders at the top including Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. But it’s possible fans might see Alvarez against his Top Rank stablemate Gilberto Ramirez of Mexico, although Ramirez reportedly has a contract dispute with promoter Top Rank.

Felix Verdejo moves forward with win

Lightweight Felix Verdejo (26-1, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico turned in a solid, deliberate performance against Manuel-Rey Rojas of Dallas (18-4, 5 KOs) for a unanimous decision win. Scorecards were 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

Verdejo assessed his performance. “I give myself a C. I want to keep working hard and keep developing because I want to look like an A fighter. I have the desire. I have the hunger. I’m going to keep working hard for all the Puerto Ricans and all the Boricuas.”

This was a must-win for Verdejo, who only has one loss but has never looked the same since his loss in 2018. He’s still just 26 years old and there is no reason he can’t resurrect his once-promising career. But he needs to generate more excitement in the ring to win back the fans.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

Please credit “Gayle Falkenthal for Communities Digital News” when quoting from or linking to this story.

Copyright © 2020 by Falcon Valley Group