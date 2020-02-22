Place your bet on Wilder Fury 2: What the real experts think

LAS VEGAS, Nevada., February 22, 2020 – The rematch between heavyweights Deontay Wilder of the U.S. (42-0-1, 42 KOs) and Tyson Fury of the UK (29-0-1, 20 KOs) is hours away.

It’s plenty of time to place your bets on the fight. Whether it’s a friendly wager with your friends watching the Fox/ESPN pay per view, or a nuanced bet with your favorite sportsbook, many people enjoy watching just a little more with some skin in the game.

It’s a true 50-50 matchup with experts equally split on the outcome. To give you a little help, we’ve put together the most comprehensive roundup of opinions you could ask for from the people who really know: fighters and trainers. No celebrities or media here, thank you.

TL; DR version: For those counting, it’s 19 on #TeamBombZquad and 16 on #TeamGypsyKing.







#TeamBombZquad

Sugar Ray Leonard, Hall of Famer

Wilder W12: “I like Deontay Wilder to win, possibly by knockout, but, in truth, I don’t see either guy being knocked out. I think that Wilder not only has that powerful right hand, but that he has improved in his ability to set it up. I think that Wilder is always in shape and that he will use his speed and power to get the job done.”

Manny Pacquiao, WBA Welterweight World Champion

Wilder KO10: “Never bet against a puncher, particularly one like Deontay Wilder. I look at Wilder like I do at a Mike Tyson, another puncher. I see Wilder winning this rematch with Tyson Fury by 10th-round knockout.”

Thomas Hearns, Hall of Famer

Wilder W2: “Deontay Wilder can box and win, but I think that his power will be the difference in defeating Tyson Fury. I believe that it will go to a decision again, but with Deontay Wilder winning it.”

Evander Holyfield, Hall of Famer

Wilder W12: “I’m picking Deontay Wilder based on his confidence and the fact that he does all of the right things to remain in great shape, and that he’s committed to his craft. Wilder’s not just a big guy with a right hand, but he’s also become more calculated in his approach. That’s why I’m picking him to win.”

Bernard Hopkins, Hall of Fame former unified middleweight champion

Wilder by KO10: “I like Wilder by late round stoppage, like ninth, tenth-round stoppage. From an entertaining, goofy-type of fight.”





Shawn Porter, former two-time world welterweight champion

Wilder KO: “I have not had this hard of a time picking a winner of a fight after dissecting every component in a very long time. This is a 50-50 fight for several reasons. Deontay Wilder will be much more patient and freer from the anxiety he had trying to put on a big show in the first fight. Tyson Fury is now two years from depression, two fights from the retirement he came out of to fight Wilder. Fury still has his speed and quickness, while Wilder is still powerful and more confident.

It’s going to be a great fight. I said on ‘Inside PBC Boxing’ a couple of weeks ago that Wilder wins by KO, but I’m picking the fans to win.”

Tim Bradley, ESPN analyst / former welterweight champion

Wilder KO10: “I think that Deontay Wilder has found his mark. This isn’t round one, it’s Round 13 and Deontay Wilder can start where he left off at (and) bring that intensity and come in there and fight with two hands instead of one. I think he’ll eventually catch Tyson Fury again with the right hand or left hook and I think he’s going to put him down. And this time I don’t see him getting up.”

Larry Holmes, Hall of Famer

Wilder KO 7-8: “Deontay Wilder will knock out Tyson Fury in the seventh or eighth round if he does what I know that he can do, which is stay on the outside, use his jab, throw that right hand over the jab.”

Adam Kownacki, undefeated heavyweight contender

Wilder KO7: “I’m going with Deontay Wilder, and I think it’s going to be a knockout in round seven. I think it will be a rematch similar to the one with Luis Ortiz, whom he stopped in the 10th round the first time and in the seventh round the second time. Wilder will be patient, wait for his opening, and then, he will deliver. I think Wilder lands the big right hand and that, this time, Fury doesn’t get up.”

Keith Thurman, former unified welterweight world champion

Wilder KO: “I’m going with Deontay Wilder, who is one of the most dangerous punchers in boxing history. There’s something about the first time that you step into the ring with an opponent, the entire, ‘I’ve never seen you; you’ve never seen me before.’ Wilder now knows the movement, the speed and the tactics that Tyson Fury has, but, of course, Fury has the ability to dance, move around and change it up. But as long as Wilder can keep up with and move with him, I believe that he will do what he does best. I believe that Wilder can end the fight at any moment. Team BombZquad.”

Mikey Garcia, former four-division world champion

Wilder KO8: “I’ve got Deontay Wilder knocking out Tyson Fury in the eighth round. Wilder will be much more aggressive than he was in their first fight. Wilder will catch Fury with a big shot in the eighth round.”

Jermall Charlo, Undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion

Wilder KO10: “Deontay Wilder by knockout in the 10th over Tyson Fury. Deontay has to establish the jab early to get close, then crank right hands repeatedly.”

Chris Colbert, interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion

Wilder KO8: “I feel like Tyson Fury is less confident for this fight, and I think that Deontay Wilder is going to win by knockout. I would like to see Fury put up a helluva fight, but I don’t think that will happen this time.”

David Benavidez, undefeated WBC Super Middleweight World Champion

Wilder KO11: “I think Deontay Wilder knocks out Tyson Fury in the 11th round, but I think it’s gonna be a close fight until that happens. Still, I think Wilder wins the fight. I think Tyson Fury will have a lot of success early, but that ultimately Wilder will catch him with that big right hand and knock him out.”

Anthony Dirrell, former two-time super middleweight champion

Wilder KO8: “I am picking Deontay Wilder to win the rematch with Tyson Fury, and I think that it will happen in Round eight or nine. I just believe that Wilder will be better than he was in the last fight, and you can just look at his record in rematches against Bermane Stiverne and Luis Ortiz.”

Charles Martin, former world heavyweight champion

Wilder KO8: “Deontay Wilder’s gonna win by knockout. I believe that Tyson Fury will be out-boxing Wilder for most of the rounds, but then, he will get stopped by that powerful right hand in the eighth.”

Luis Ortiz, heavyweight contender

Wilder W12: “Deontay Wilder will win a decision over Tyson Fury, who will be coming in respecting Wilder’s power and being wary of taking a shot based on all of the evidence of Wilder’s previous fights with me, and from their first fight. Looking at what Wilder was able to do with me during the championship rounds of our first fight and also much sooner than that in our second fight, he’s going to be worrying about taking a similar shot, otherwise, there’s a locomotive coming.”

Bermane Stiverne, former world heavyweight champion

Wilder KO: “I think Deontay Wilder will knock out Tyson Fury, it’s just a matter of when he lands the right hand or the left hook and finishes him off. Whether it’s the first or the last round, just like Fury was doing well in the first fight, I think it’s going to be a knockout for Wilder.”

David Haye heavyweight title contender

Wilder by KO: “If the fight ends by stoppage, it will be Wilder. If somehow it goes the distance, then Fury’s been able to take his power, [and] I don’t see Wilder winning it on points.”

#TeamGypsyKing

Paulie Malignaggi, former two-division world champion

Fury W12: “I feel like it’s going to be Tyson Fury on points, but it’s a fight between the two best fighters in the weight class. The onus is Deontay Wilder to make the adjustments, whereas if Fury fights the same fight, odds are, he’s probably going to get the decision.”

Oleksandr Usyk, unified cruiserweight champion

Fury by decision: “I preferred Tyson Fury in the first fight. In the second, I will probably be more inclined towards him.”

George Foreman, former heavyweight champion

Fury by decision: “I pick Tyson Fury to win on points. Millions will watch it, and it’ll probably be a controversial decision.”

Anthony Joshua, unified heavyweight champion

Fury by decision: “I think Fury wins. A man who nearly done it the first time won’t get it wrong the second time.”

Rob McCracken, trainer of Anthony Joshua

Fury by decision: “Tyson’s not daft, he knows Wilder can punch and Wilder’s got ability as well, he’s a great fighter,’ McCracken told Boxing Social. ‘But I think Tyson will win on points.”

Wladimir Klitschko former unified heavyweight champion

Fury by decision: “Either Wilder is going to knock out Fury or Fury is going to win on points. I think, or I wish, that actually Fury, believe it or not, might make it.”

Mike Tyson, former heavyweight champion

Fury by decision: “[The rematch] will be a really interesting fight because both guys will have something to prove. I just wish the best for Tyson Fury, I’m a Tyson fan.”

Jamel Herring, WBO junior lightweight world champion

Fury by Majority Decision: “If Fury can box the same way he boxed in the first fight, without any scares, he can pull it off. On the flip side, it’s hard to pick against Wilder, as he always looks more impressive in rematches.”

Ruben Guerrero, trainer of Robert Guerrero

Fury W12: “Tyson Fury is much more focused going into this fight. He’s not partying like he was, and he didn’t go into camp out of shape. He’s gotten God-centered in his life now, so I’m picking Fury to win by decision over Deontay Wilder.”

Robert Garcia, trainer of Mikey Garcia

Fury W12: “I see Tyson Fury winning by a decision over Deontay Wilder. Unlike the first time, where he was knocked down twice, I believe that Fury will be fight more cautiously and that he’ll win a decision.”

Michael Conlan, WBO Featherweight Contender

Fury by decision: “He needs to be even more careful this time, but he looks like he’s put in some serious work and is ready finish what he started last time.”

Xander Zayas, 17-year-old welterweight prospect

Fury by decision: “He will outbox Wilder and make the necessary adjustments. It will essentially be a repeat of the first fight, only more convincing.”

John Ryder, former WBA interim super middleweight champion

Fury KO: “I believe this fight will be a lot more explosive then the first. I believe Deontay Wilder will feel Tyson Fury can’t hurt him and will go for the KO very early and fade later in the fight. Tyson will get him out of there anywhere after the eighth round.”

Carl Frampton, former two-weight world champion

Fury W12: “I think it’s a very difficult fight to call. Fury won the last one by a mile, but I think Wilder will be more aggressive this time, which may play into Fury’s hands. Wilder can win by KO at any moment, but put a gun to my head, and I’d say Fury on points.”

Andy Lee, former middleweight world champion

Fury KO2: “Tyson Fury can win this fight with Deontay Wilder in any way that he wants, whether by stoppage or knockout or accumulation of punishment on points. But the way that Fury’s looking in training, I will say that he wins by stoppage or knockout, and I’ll say he wins in round number two.”

Mikaela Mayer, undefeated super featherweight/2016 U.S. Olympian

Fury by decision: “Fury is the better boxer and smart enough to make the adjustments needed from the last fight. If he can avoid a bomb from the ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ I think he will win on the scorecards.”

Our prediction: We’re with Bernard Hopkins, Manny Pacquiao, Tim Bradley, and Jermall Charlo. Wilder by 10th round (or later) TKO.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

Please credit “Gayle Falkenthal for Communities Digital News” when quoting from or linking to this story.

Copyright © 2020 by Falcon Valley Group