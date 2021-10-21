NFL WK 7 Preview – Bettor’s Guide: Invincible Jaguars? Overseas at least.

LOS ANGELES, Thursday, October 21 — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not win in the United States, but this year they are invincible overseas. They won the London Stupor Bowl on the final play against their pathetic intrastate rival Miami Dolphins. Urban Meyer has now won a game as an NFL head coach. Trevor Lawrence has now won a game as an NFL quarterback. The Jaguars and Dolphins remain bad teams, but they share that distinction with the Jets and Giants. Both of those squads are so awful that New York officials may start referring to them as teams from New Jersey.

Yet only one team remains winless, the Detroit Lions. The Lions were the first NFL team to go 0-16. The 2008 Lions were blanked the entire season. The total losing streak was 19 games, covering the end of 2007 through early 2009. While the 1976 and 1977 Tampa Bay Buccaneers began by losing 26 straight games, they were in the NFC Title Game by 1979.

The Buccaneers won a Super Bowl in 2002 and are the defending NFL champions.

The Lions have been less fortunate. The curse of Bobby Layne still haunts them. Layne was a born leader on and off the field. As the late Art Donovan said about Layne, “When Bobby said play, you played. When Bobby said drink, you drank.” Layne won three NFL championships with the Lions. After the 1957 season, the late William Clay Ford traded Layne away. Layne vowed the team would never win again without him, and they have not. The Lions have only won one playoff game since then, a 1991 Wildcard matchup. The rest of the last 64 years have been mostly futile.

This year the Lions are 0-6 and losing in heartbreaking fashion.

They lost a pair of 19-17 home games on the final play on a field goal. Minnesota’s Greg Joseph nailed a 54-yard kick. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker shocked the Lions and the football world with an NFL record 66-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and bounced over. The Lions were that close to a pair of wins.





The 2021 Lions will not go 0-17. They will be better than the infamous 2008 squad. At least they can take comfort in knowing that Jay Leno has retired and will not be ridiculing them every night. Sadly for them, Twitter will fill in the gaps with much more cruelty.

With that, here is the NFL 2021 Week 7 Preview and Bettor’s Guide, with point spreads provided by SprtingNews.com and all times Eastern.

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns (-3) — The Broncos 3-0 start was a mirage as they have lost 3 straight. The Browns have a wounded Baker Mayfield, so Case Keenum will start in his place. Teddy Bridgewater is injured but may still play. Either way, the Browns have the better running game and defense, so Keenum will not be asked to do too much. Go with the home field. Browns cover.

Sunday, October 24, 1:00 p.m.

Carolina Panthers (-3) at New York Giants —

The Panthers 3-0 start has also been exposed as a mirage. Yet the Giants are just awful. Matt Rhule will get enough out of Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey. Daniel Jones still can’t stop turning the ball over. The Carolina defense will take advantage. Panthers cover.

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-7) —

Mac Jones is doing everything right except winning. His defense blew the Dallas game. The Jets remain a mess. Bill Belichick does not have the same team he did for 20 years, but he always seems to take joy in humiliating the Jets. Even with a subpar team, he will again. Patriots cover.

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at Tennessee Titans —

The Chiefs finally got their offense clicking in the second half last week, while the Titans won a home thriller over Buffalo. Despite the emotional win, the conventional wisdom is that the Chiefs would return to form soon enough. Derrick Henry can run at will, but not if the Chiefs have a lead and the Titans have to keep throwing the ball. Trust Patrick Mahomes to right the ship. Chiefs win but fail to cover.

Washington Refugees at Green Bay Packers (-9.5) —

The Packers are serious NFC contenders while the Refugees cannot string together four quarters of good football. Even Ron Rivera’s defense is not as good as usual. Aaron Rodgers is firing on all cylinders. This could get ugly. Packers cover.

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins —

Both of these teams are awful. Tua Tagovailoa is back, which may mean nothing. Neither he nor Matt Ryan is getting much help. The Dolphins have lost five straight, but they are at home and have the better defense. Upset special, Dolphins win outright.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-6) —

The Bengals are a much-improved team and Joe Burrow can sling it. Yet the Ravens are playing out of this world and Lamar Jackson appears unstoppable. After watching the Ravens obliterate a good Chargers team by 28 points, a seven-point or greater win seems realistic. The Ravens have the better defense. Ravens cover.

4:00 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (-15.5) —

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff both face off against the teams that swapped them out. The Rams are a real super Bowl contender while the Lions remain the NFL’s only winless team. Stafford has been brilliant and Goff has struggled, validated Sean McVay’s decision to ship him out. The Rams are a complete team, especially on offense. The spread is very high and a garbage touchdown is realistic.

The Rams win but fail to cover.

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders (-3) —

The Raiders got an inspired win for interim coach Rich Bisaccia. The controversy is in the rearview mirror and the Raiders are back to focusing on football. Their biggest worry will be having an embarrassing home letdown against a relatively weak Philadelphia team. Bisaccia will keep them focused as the Raiders remain in their “us against the world” mentality. Derek Carr will light it up. Raiders cover.

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals (-17.5) –

The Cardinals are the NFL’s lone unbeaten team. They even won big last week without coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was in Covid protocol. He is back, and the Texans are wretched. While this is a major mismatch, a garbage touchdown late could beat this spread. Cardinals win but fail to cover.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5) —

While this game is another mismatch, the difference is that the Bears do not even have the offense to manage the late garbage touchdown. The Bears have a decent defense but Tom Brady will shred them anyway. Bruce Arians is far more imaginative than Matt Nagy. The Buccaneers defense will handle Justin Fields. Buccaneers cover.

8:00 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) — Both of these teams may be better than their records. Trey Lance is injured, but Jimmy Garoppolo is back. The 49er’s defense is not what it was a couple of years ago. Carson Wentz is playing with confidence. This could go down to the final play. The 49ers win but fail to cover.

Monday, October 25, 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at Seattle Seahawks — Drew Brees is retired, Russell Wilson is injured, and Marshawn Lynch is retired. Jameis Winston has not been awful, but Geno Smith does not have what it takes to win games on his own. The 12th man cannot will Smith to improve. Sean Payton against Pete Carroll is a great chess match. Alvin Kamara can grind out the yards against a Seattle defense that is not what it was in past years. Saints win but fail to cover.

