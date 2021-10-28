NFL Week 8 Preview and Bettor’s Guide: Things are scary on Halloween

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana, October 28, 2021 — While Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Hispanic heritage Month get some attention, the end of October is all about hobgoblins, ghosts, and things that go bump in the night. This NFL Sunday is Halloween. Before taking a view down memory lane, there are some scary things going on in the NFL this season.

Covid is far more of a trick than a treat, but the NFL has for the most part successfully navigated through the pandemic. The protocols seem to be working. So far not one game has been disrupted this season.

On the field, the Rams are scary good.

Joining them in the legitimate pursuit of the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy are the Buccaneers, the Packers, and the Cardinals. The latter two teams face off in a major NFC showdown to kick off Halloween weekend.

The Jets are scary bad, and they have frightful company from the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Lions.





Yet Halloween is all about darkness, and creatures that can scare you at night.

Normally that would be the Raiders fans, but for some reason, the NFL gave the Silver and Black a bye week on All Hallow’s Eve. So let us go back in time to a different man in black. He just turned 80 a couple of weeks ago, but it was only 30 years ago that Jerry Glanville was terrifying opposing offenses and antagonizing virtually everyone.

Glanville dressed like Johnny Cash, but his Grits Blitz defense was all about wrecking opposing quarterbacks.

Glanville left tickets for Elvis Presley but spent more time dancing with MC Hammer. Neither his Houston Oilers nor Atlanta Falcons ever got to the Super Bowl, but every week Glanville coached was Halloween. His quick quips live on, such as when he told an official that the NFL stands for “not for long.”

Regarding his quarterback Bobby Hebert, Glanville remarked, “That boy is tougher than a Waffle House steak.”

So as we devour unhealthy candy and gorge on football, let us all raise a toast to Jerry Glanville. Football is meant to be fun, and Glanville made the game fun. Let us all have a happy Halloween and a fun week of football.

With that, here is the NFL 2021 Week 8 Preview and Bettor’s Guide, with point spreads provided by SportingNews.com and all times Eastern.

Thursday, October 28, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals (-3.5) —

The game of the year features the Packers, winners of six straight, taking on the NFL’s lone unbeaten Cardinals. J.J. Watt injured his shoulder last week and is now out for the season. Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray both run high octane offenses. Weather will not be a factor. As well as the Cardinals are playing, go with the angry old veteran with a chip on his shoulder. Upset special, Packers win outright.

Sunday, October 31, 1:00 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5) at New York Jets —

Fans are used to both of these teams being awful, but this year the Bengals are 5-2. Joe Burrow is for real. Zach Wilson is out injured. The Bengals just went on the road and blasted a good Baltimore team by 24 points. A letdown is possible regarding the spread, but the Jets lack the talent to keep up. Bengals win but fail to cover.

Tennessee Titans (-1) at Indianapolis Colts —

The Colts have improved in recent weeks. The Titans are coming off a major home throttling of Kansas City. A letdown is possible. Carson Wentz is playing well. Derrick Henry takes so much pressure off of Ryan Tannehill. Go with the home field. Upset special, Colts win outright.

Los Angeles Rams (-14.5) at Houston Texans —

The Rams may win it all while the Texans are near the bottom of the barrel. The spread is very high for a road team. A garbage touchdown is very realistic. The rams win but fail to cover.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (-3.5) —

One year after the Browns went into Pittsburgh and shocked the Steelers in the playoffs, these teams are surprisingly at the bottom of their division rather than the top. Baker Mayfield is battling an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. This game will come down to the running game, and the Steelers can run North and South. Revenge is served. Upset special, Steelers win outright.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Detroit Lions —

Although the Lions are the only winless team, they have been competitive. They have suffered agonizing losses in the final play. The Eagles are awful. The Lions nearly beat the Rams. At home, Dan Campbell gets his first win as a full-time NFL head coach. Upset special, Lions win outright.

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Chicago Bears –

The 49ers have underachieved and looked bad in a bomb cyclone home loss last week. The Bears have a decent enough defense and an anemic offense. Jimmy Garoppolo is underrated. Justin Fields is still experiencing rookie growing pains. The 49ers win but fail to cover.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3) —

The Panthers have lost four straight after a 3-0 start. Sam Darnold was benched last week in a hideous loss to the woeful Giants. The Falcons are nothing special, and Daniel Jones makes far too many mistakes. Matt Ryan will do just enough. Falcons cover.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-13.5) —

The Dolphins have lost six straight while the Bills are well rested after their bye week. Earlier this season the Bills went into Miami and shellacked the Dolphins 35-0. This one could be even uglier. The spread is high but this game could be over by halftime. Bills cover.

4:00 p.m.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) —

The Patriots carpet-bombed the Jets by 41 points last week while the Chargers are well-rested from their bye week. The home field will not be a factor but the Chargers are much improved. Justin Herbert is locked in. Bill Belichick likes to run and play defense, and ball control gives the Patriots the best chance at an upset. Chargers win but fail to cover.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) —

Geno Smith is not Russell Wilson, the understatement of the year. Yet as uncharacteristically bad as the Seahawks have been the last few weeks, the Jaguars are worse. They did get their first win, but that was in London against pathetic Miami. The Jaguars will remain winless in the United States. Seahawks cover.

Washington Anonymous at Denver Broncos (-3.5) —

The Broncos have lost four straight after a 3-0 start. The No-Names in D.C. have regressed. Taylor Heinicke is not playing badly, but he needs more help. The same goes for Teddy Bridgewater. Both teams are known for having a good defense, and neither team has lived up to that this year. The Broncos are desperate, but this game could go down to the final play. The Broncos win but fail to cover.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints —

The Saints won a hideous 13-10 slugfest at Seattle on Monday night. Tom Brady is throwing touchdown passes at will. Bruce Arians and Sean Payton are both willing to get aggressive on offense. Jameis Winston has shown improvement. Betting against Brady is a fool’s errand at this point, but if Alvin Kamara can get going, this game could be close. Buccaneers win but fail to cover.

8:00 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings —

The Cowboys are the better team, and Dak Prescott has been solid. The Vikings win when they run the ball with Dalvin Cook. Kirk Cousins has been consistent, but under the bright lights at night at home, he can win a shootout with Prescott. Upset special, Vikings win outright.

Monday, November 1, 8:00 p.m.

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs (-10) —

The Chiefs have been struggling, but the woeful Giants are just what the doctor ordered. The Giants finally won again last week, but that was against a Carolina team in free fall. The Chiefs were embarrassed last week, and Patrick Mahomes at home will take this season’s frustrations out on an inferior opponent. Chiefs cover.

