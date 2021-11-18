NFL Week 11 Preview and Bettor’s Guide: Its not age, but the fight within

LOS ANGELES, November 17, 2021 — The world constantly tells us all that life is a young man’s game. Advertisers cater to the youth. The beauty industry creates billions of dollars selling the fountain of youth to the old and desperate. Yet in professional sports, youth does not always triumph. Last year’s Super Bowl featured the future in Patrick Mahomes losing to the present in Tom Brady. Like many fierce older competitors from Michael Jordan to Wayne Gretzky, Brady refuses to be relegated to the past.

Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to an 11-0 start last year before fading down the stretch. This year Big Ben led a four-game winning streak, defying those who see him as needing to retire.

This week features a ton of older players determined to prove themselves.

Betting against them would be unwise. In Tennessee, Adrian Peterson is determined to show that he still has tread on his tires. As the weather gets colder, his success will play a vital role in how far the Titans go.

The Raiders have been reeling the last couple of weeks without a deep threat. They brought in Desean Jackson. His ability to stretch defenses will be the difference in whether the Raiders can regain their vertical attack or be reduced to dinking and dunking.





Aaron Rodgers only took one week off, but the last two years have seen him determined to make Jordan Love wait longer than Rodgers himself waited behind Brett Favre.

The veteran with the most on the line is Cam Newton.

He led the 2015 Panthers to a 15-1 record. Yet after a stunning Super Bowl loss, Newton regressed. He was eventually benched and even released. He spent one year in New England but did not play particularly well. Some critics even said he was washed up. Then injuries forced the Panthers to bring in someone new. They gambled on Newton.

Although he was listed as the backup, he came in regularly last week. He ran for one touchdown and threw for another one. He looked fresh. Now he gets a chance to face off against the coach who went to the Super Bowl with him but felt his best days were behind him.

Football is not necessarily a young man’s game.

New technologies, better conditioning methods, and improved health routines have the best players playing past age 40. So let us celebrate the grizzled, gray-bearded wise ones who still know how to show the rookies a thing or two on the gridiron.

With that, here is the NFL 2021 Week 11 Preview and Bettor’s Guide, with point spreads provided by SportingNews.com and all times Eastern.

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

New England Patriots (-6) at Atlanta Falcons — After getting blasted by Dallas by 40 points, the Falcons are not prepared for a Patriots team that has gone 5-1 in the last six weeks including a 38 point rout of Cleveland. Forget the Super Bowl from five years ago. The Falcons lack the talent to keep up with a Patriots team that is winning the way early Bill Belichick teams did, with running the ball and defense. Patriots cover.

Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m.

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings —

Dalvin Cook is running hard, but Aaron Rodgers is on a mission. For years this series had real home-field advantage, but Rodgers is playing as well as ever and Minnesota’s defense is not what past Mike Zimmer’s defenses have been. Packers cover.

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (-10) —

The Lions went into Pittsburgh and came away with a tie. The Browns just got blasted by 38 points. The spread is too high given that the Lions have not quit. A garbage touchdown is very plausible. Browns win but fail to cover.

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at Chicago Bears —

The Bears’ offense is anemic and boring. The Baltimore Ravens still have Lamar Jackson. The Bears have enough of a defense to keep the game close. Justin Fields is good enough to get the garbage touchdown. Ravens win but fail to cover.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (-7) –

Carson Wentz has not forgotten how to play, but the Bills have a better defense than most teams Wentz has faced. Josh Allen has rebounded. The weather is getting colder, and the Colts are the dome team. In cold weather at home with the better defense, the indicators all point in the same direction. The trend is your friend. Bills cover.

Washington Build Back Badly at Carolina Panthers (-2.5) —

Riverboat Ron Rivera faces off against the team that fired him and the quarterback he fired. Cam Newton is back in Carolina and looked very impressive in key situations last week. The No-Names looked very impressive home win over Tampa Bay, as Taylor Heinicke outplayed Tom Brady. Newton is on a mission and the Panthers have the better defense. Panthers cover.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-10.5) —

The Titans are the best team in the AFC while the Texans rank near the bottom. While the last couple of weeks have seen plenty of upsets, this will not be that game. This is a mismatch on every level. The Texans could not even beat Miami, which was as awful as them when they played. This one could get ugly early. Titans cover.

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars —

The Jaguars have improved drastically in the last couple of weeks, beating Buffalo and nearly overcoming a 17 point deficit at Indianapolis. The 49ers looked very impressive in beating the Rams at home. Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle have a combination the Jaguars have yet to match. 49ers cover.

Miami Dolphins (-3) at New York Jets —

League rules prevent this game from being canceled. Zach Wilson might return, while Tua Tagovailoa is still unproven. Both of these teams were halfway decent when Ryan Fitzpatrick was their quarterback. In the battle of who wants it least, go with the home team disappointing their fans. Dolphins cover.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) —

The Eagles looked very impressive in a road win over Denver while the Saints are struggling after a hot start. Nevertheless, Taysom Hill is back and Sean Payton’s creativity and experience will be enough over rookie coach Kevin Siriani. The Saints have the better defense. While Jalen Hurts looked great last week, he has been uneven. Upset special, Saints win outright.

4:00 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals (-1) at Las Vegas Raiders —

Both teams started 5-2 and then suffered two consecutive humiliating losses. The Raiders got blasted at home by Kansas City and Cincinnati had their bye week after getting blasted at home by Cleveland. Joe Burrow and Derek Carr and both sling it and Joe Mixon and Josh Jacobs can still run. The Raiders defense regressed last week. These teams are very evenly matched, and home field has not helped the Raiders much. Carr will rebound. Upset special, Raiders win outright.

Dallas Cowboy at Kansas City Chiefs (-2) —

The Cowboys blasted Atlanta by 40 points at home while the Chiefs went on the road and annihilated the Raiders by 27. The Chiefs have the home field advantage and Patrick Mahomes, but Dak Prescott has been spreading the ball around just as well. The Cowboys have the better defense. This could go down to the last possession. Go with the hot hand, which is Prescott. Upset special, Cowboys win outright.

Arizona Cardinals (-2) at Seattle Seahawks —

Russell Wilson is back, but he struggled in a snowstorm at Green Bay. Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins have missed the last two games. With no Murray or a rusty one, go with the 12th man and a healthy Wilson. As well as the Cardinals have played all year, they looked terrible last week. The Seahawks will be desperate to save their season, and they will. Upset special, Seahawks win outright.

8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-4) —

The Steelers had won four in a row before suffering a shocking tie against winless Detroit at home. Meanwhile, the perpetually underachieving Chargers lost at home to Minnesota. Ben Roethlisberger and Justin Herbert can both toss the ball around, but the Steelers have the more physical running game. The weather is getting colder, which bodes well for a Mike Tomlin football team built on hard-nosed running. These are the games where the Chargers get out-muscled. Upset special, Steelers win outright.

Monday, November 22, 8:00 p.m.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11) — The Giants lack any semblance of talent, and Daniel Jones still suffers from fumbleitis. Tom Brady will be angry after a home loss to Washington. Bruce Arians said his team played “dumb.” That will fire them up. This could be over by halftime. Buccaneers cover.

######